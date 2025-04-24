Latest Tech News Wearables Wearables News Sony WH-CH720N and WH-CH520 launched in new Pink colour: All details

Sony WH-CH720N and WH-CH520 launched in new Pink colour: All details

Sony introduces a Pink colour option for the WH-CH720N and WH-CH520 headphone models.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 24 2025, 16:09 IST
Sony WH-CH720N and WH-CH520 launched in new Pink colour: All details
Sony WH-CH720N and WH-CH520 now come in a new vibrant Pink colour shade. (Sont)

Want to create a pink aesthetic for all electronics? Sony is introducing a new Pink colour for its wireless headphone models, the WH-CH720N and WH-CH520. Several tech giants have been innovating with colours to match user requirements and to meet the growing demand for aesthetically pleasing designs. Keeping that in mind, the new Pink colour for Sony's wireless headphones will be the right fit for fashion-conscious and trendy listeners. Know how the new pick colour, Sony WH-CH720N and WH-CH520, is launched as a value addition.

Sony WH-CH720N and WH-CH520 launched in Pink colour

Sony has introduced a new vibrant shade for the WH-CH720N and WH-CH520 headphones in India. Both models will now come in a new light shade of Pink colour, which looks quite pleasing to the eyes.

The WH-CH520 headphones were already available in blue, beige, white, and black colours. Whereas, the WH-CH720N headphones came in only black, white, and blue colours. Therefore, with the addition of Pink colour, buyers have more colour options to opt for these feature-filled wireless headphones and match their electronic aesthetics. With the launch, Sony said, “Sony is widening its appeal to younger audience groups and anyone wanting to pair high-performance tech with expressive design.”

In terms of pricing, the Sony WH-CH720N in Pink will be priced at Rs. 999,0, and the WH-CH520 headphones will come at Rs.4490 in India. This new colour variant is already available to purchase. Know more about its features and what they have to offer.

Sony WH-CH720N and WH-CH520: Specs and features

The Sony WH-CH720N comes with premium offerings such as advanced noise cancellation technology backed by processor V1. It features 30mm drivers for clear audio and deep bass. Additionally, the Sony WH-CH720N headphones offer up to 35 hours on a single charge. On the other hand, the Sony WH-CH520 is a budget-friendly option that offers EQ Custom feature, hands-free calling, multipoint connection, and more, making it a great choice for audiophiles. Sony also claims to offer up to 50 hours of battery life.

First Published Date: 24 Apr, 16:09 IST
