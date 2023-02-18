Steal deal! Apple AirPods price plunges to 1399 from 14100 on Flipkart

Would you believe it if we tell you that you can nab Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) for just Rs. 1399? Yes, it is true! In an amazing deal on Flipkart, you can find a huge discount on Apple AirPods (2nd Gen). These premium Bluetooth earbuds were launched back in 2019 and were quite expensive, but at an affordable price, they make a perfect match for you. They are the successor to the original AirPods and feature several improvements over their predecessor. Check how to grab Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) at an affordable price.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) price cut

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) usually come at a retail price of Rs. 14100. Thanks to this Flipkart deal, you can get a flat 11 percent discount. That means these AirPods will cost you just Rs. 12499. However, the special factor to reduce the price of the Apple AirPods is your old smartphone. Yes, you can trade in your old and used smartphone that is no longer of use for you and can turn down the price of Apple AirPods to a new low.

Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 11100 discount while exchanging an old smartphone. However, this will be the maximum discount that you will be able to achieve while fulfilling all the conditions. If you managed to meet all exchange conditions, then Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) will cost you just Rs. 1399.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) price with bank offers

Apart from this, there are several bank offers too. While using the credit cards of HSBC Bank, Induslnd Bank, and OnceCard, you can get 10 percent off with up to Rs. 1500. That means, Apple AirPods will cost you just Rs. 10999 without the need to trade in your old smartphone.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): What's special

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) pack a H1 headphone chip, which delivers a faster and more stable wireless connection, as well as improved sound quality and lower latency. It is based on Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology, compatible with iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, and Macs. It also supports hands-free access to Siri. Apple AirPods have an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. Apple says that it can provide up to 5 hours of listening time with a single charge, while with Lightning Charging Case, it can perform for more than 24 hours of listening time.