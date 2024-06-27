 Top 5 smartwatches for heart patients from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit and more for proactive health monitoring | Wearables News
Top 5 smartwatches for heart patients from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit and more for proactive health monitoring

Do you have a heart condition? Explore top 5 smartwatches from top brands like Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy, and Fitbit tailored for heart patients, offering vital health monitoring and proactive management tools.

By: HT TECH
Jun 27 2024, 17:21 IST
Top 5 smartwatches for heart patients
Discover the top 5 smartwatches designed to help heart patients monitor and manage their health. (unsplash)

Smartwatches are becoming increasingly popular for people with heart conditions. These watches can track important health information, such as heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and even irregular heart rhythms. This information can help people with heart disease stay healthy and avoid complications.

Smartwatches are especially helpful for people who are recovering from a heart attack or who have a chronic heart condition. The watches can provide continuous monitoring of vital signs, which can help people identify potential problems early.

Here are some of the top smartwatches for heart patients:

1. Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 45 mm] Smart Watch

B0BDKWPBPL-1

The Apple Watch Series 8 offers temperature sensing, blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, and sleep tracking. It also features communication and entertainment functions, a sleek design, a bright display, wireless charging, cellular connectivity, Siri voice assistant, and Apple Pay.

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE

B09DG7YQR1-2

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE features a rotating bezel for easy navigation, a vibrant display, and allows calls, messaging, and internet access without a phone. It includes heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, body composition analysis, and over 90 workout tracking modes.

3. Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch

B08DFLG5SP-3

The Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch includes ECG readings and stress measurement. It offers notifications, water resistance, call handling, music streaming, contactless payments, and monitors for abnormally high and low heart rates with a PPG sensor.

4. Amazfit GTR Mini Smart Watch

B0BX6Y827H-4

The Amazfit GTR Mini features a 1.28-inch AMOLED display, heart rate tracking, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, and stress level tracking. It has over 120 sports modes and supports five satellite positioning systems.

5. Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus AMOLED Display Smartwatch

B0C8D3T1D7-5

The Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, high pixel resolution, and peak brightness. It offers a battery life of up to 5 days (without Bluetooth calling and Always On Display) and about 2 days with Bluetooth calling. It supports TWS connection, 300 sports modes, and 4GB of internal storage.

In short, when choosing a smartwatch, it is important to consider your individual needs and preferences. Some factors to consider include the features of the watch, the battery life, and the price.

First Published Date: 27 Jun, 17:20 IST
