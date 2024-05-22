 UBON Future Pods with built in display and touch control launched in India: Check price, features and more | Wearables News
UBON Future Pods with built in display and touch control launched in India: Check price, features and more

UBON Future Pods with built in display and touch control launched in India: Check price, features and more

UBON has launched the J18 Future Pods in India with built-in display and touch control. Check out the price, specs, features, availability, and more.

By: HT TECH
May 22 2024, 15:13 IST
Icon
UBON launches innovative Future Pods with built-in display and touch control in India. (UBON)

 Audio accessories maker, UBON has launched an innovative addition to India's tech scene with the debut of its UBON J18 Future Pods. These pods feature an integrated display and touch control, a first in the country. Offering not just a sleek design but also an exceptional user experience, these devices redefine listening. With features like touch control, active noise cancellation (ANC), and long-lasting battery life, they promise an immersive audio experience, claims the company.

UBON J18 Future Pods: Price and Features

The UBON J18 Future Pods, priced at Rs. 2499, make a distinct mark in India's smart gadgets accessories market. They include Big Daddy Bass for immersive listening and come with a smart charging case. These pods have a 1.45-inch LED touch-screen display that shows incoming calls, messages, music playback, social media updates, and even allows users to take selfies.

UBON J18 Future Pods: Availability and Special Features

With multiple listening modes and a playback time of up to 60 hours, these pods cater to diverse needs, whether for travel, workouts, or leisure. The dynamic transducer at the heart of these pods ensures UBON's signature sound quality. Available now on UBON's official website and authorised retailers, these headphones feature adaptive ANC and ENC, adapting noise cancellation levels based on the user's environment.

"Innovation has always been at the core of UBON's ethos, driving us to continually redefine the boundaries of technology. With the launch of UBON J18 Future Pods, we're not just introducing a product; we're unveiling an immersive auditory experience that transcends expectations. These pods represent the culmination of our relentless pursuit of excellence, seamlessly blending cutting-edge features with unmatched sound quality. As we step into the future of audio accessories, we're proud to set a new standard in the industry and deliver unparalleled bliss to music enthusiasts worldwide," Lalit Arora, the co-founder of UBON shared his excitement during the launch. 

First Published Date: 22 May, 15:13 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets