Wings Phantom 380 launched with ANC! Check price, specs and more

When you are in the market to buy new earbuds with a limited budget, then there are only a couple of them, that actually provide an ANC feature. Now, Wings has launched its first Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) product, Phantom 380 earbuds and that too priced at just Rs. 1299. It is available to buy on online platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon and the Wings website. It is available in two colour options – black and white.

Speaking of the launch, Vijay Venkateswaran, Co-Founder, Wings, said, “The product USP is the ANC and transparency modes which is a first for us. ”

At this affordable price, what do Wings Phantom 380 earbuds have to offer? Find out.

Wings Phantom 380 earbuds' specs and features

Wings claims that the Phantom 380 features a playtime of 50 hours without ANC and 35 hours with ANC mode enabled. It takes around 1.5 Hours of complete charging time, while earbuds take around 1 hour of charging time, Wings mentioned. It features a USB-C charging port. The Phantom 380 comes with a lightweight design with just 39 grams. It gets Bluetooth Version 5.3.

It comes with quad mic ENC, featuring four mics, to ensure that the user's voice is heard above the surrounding bustle. These earbuds are equipped with 13mm drivers and feature gaming mode boasting a 40ms ultra-low latency. The Phantom 380 earbuds are also protected with IPX5 water and sweat resistance. Apart from these, they come with voice assistant support and touch controls such as play/pause, volume controls, calls, and Game mode.