Wings Phantom 380 launched with ANC! Check price, specs and more

Wings has launched its first Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) product - Phantom 380. How much do they cost? From price to specs, know it all here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 27 2023, 14:52 IST
Oppo Enco Air 2, Realme Buds Air 3s to JBL Wave 100-5 wireless earbuds under 2500
image caption
1/5 Realme Buds Air 3s offers up to 30 hours of battery life with 4 mic-design AI ENC Noise reduction and is loaded with Dolby Atmos. It pairs over Bluetooth 5.3 and features IPX5 water resistance. It is priced at Rs. 2499. (Realme)
Noise Air Buds Pro 2
2/5 Noise Air Buds Pro 2: Priced at Rs. 2499, the Noise Air Buds Pro 2 is an all-rounder that offers up to 25 hours of playtime coupled with a triple mic ENC, Bluetooth 5.2 and is rated as IPX5 for water resistance.  (Noise)
image caption
3/5 Oppo Enco Air 2: Priced at Rs. 2499, it comes with a 13.4 mm dynamic driver, 80ms low-latency game mode, and a stylish translucent jelly case lid.  (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 boAt Airdopes 413 ANC offers up to 17.5 hours of playtime and Active Noise Cancellation. They’re IPX4 water resistance certified and come at a price of Rs. 2499. (boAt)
image caption
5/5 JBL Wave 100 TWS offers up to 20 hours of combined playback and each bud is powered by 8mm drivers. It comes at a price of Rs. 2499.  (JBL)
Wings Phantom 380
View all Images
Wings Phantom 380 features ANC up to 30dB. (Wings)

When you are in the market to buy new earbuds with a limited budget, then there are only a couple of them, that actually provide an ANC feature. Now, Wings has launched its first Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) product, Phantom 380 earbuds and that too priced at just Rs. 1299. It is available to buy on online platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon and the Wings website. It is available in two colour options – black and white.

Speaking of the launch, Vijay Venkateswaran, Co-Founder, Wings, said, “The product USP is the ANC and transparency modes which is a first for us. ”

At this affordable price, what do Wings Phantom 380 earbuds have to offer? Find out.

Wings Phantom 380 earbuds' specs and features

Wings claims that the Phantom 380 features a playtime of 50 hours without ANC and 35 hours with ANC mode enabled. It takes around 1.5 Hours of complete charging time, while earbuds take around 1 hour of charging time, Wings mentioned. It features a USB-C charging port. The Phantom 380 comes with a lightweight design with just 39 grams. It gets Bluetooth Version 5.3.

It comes with quad mic ENC, featuring four mics, to ensure that the user's voice is heard above the surrounding bustle. These earbuds are equipped with 13mm drivers and feature gaming mode boasting a 40ms ultra-low latency. The Phantom 380 earbuds are also protected with IPX5 water and sweat resistance. Apart from these, they come with voice assistant support and touch controls such as play/pause, volume controls, calls, and Game mode.

First Published Date: 27 Mar, 14:28 IST
