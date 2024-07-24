Boult Mustang Torq earbuds review: A stylish ride with powerful bass for your ears at 1799

Boult Mustang Torq review: Boult Audio recently launched three new true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India, drawing inspiration from Ford's legendary Mustang muscle car. The lineup includes the Mustang Torq, Mustang Dash, and Mustang Derby. I've been testing the Mustang Torq, which carries a price tag of Rs. 1799. Boasting a unique design, a large 13mm audio driver, and environmental noise cancellation (ENC) technology, the Mustang Torq aims to make a splash in the competitive budget wireless earbud market. After a few weeks of use, let's delve into how they perform in everyday situations in our detailed review.

Boult Mustang Torq Earbuds Review: Design

When I first unboxed the Boult Mustang Torq wireless earbuds, their design immediately caught my eye. The case, with its deep blue matte finish, looks like a mini sports car, which is a unique and stylish touch. I appreciate that it doesn't attract many smudges or fingerprints, keeping it looking clean and sleek.

The front features the Mustang branding prominently, with the Boult logo in a smaller font above it. White stripes on the edges add to the sporty vibe, making the case look even more appealing.

At the back, there are two USB Type-C charging ports. Initially, the second port seems like it might offer special functionality, but it's purely for design, meant to resemble tail lights in line with the car theme. Opening the case triggers a sound akin to a car ignition, though it's only audible in very quiet environments or when held close to the ear.

Inside the case, the earbuds rest in the center, flanked by RGB-lit arrows that add a cool touch. The earbuds themselves feature RGB lighting, and closing the case activates a red light on the front edge, simulating sports car headlights and adding an extra flair to the overall design.

Despite its eye-catching design, the case is surprisingly pocket-friendly and lightweight. However, I did notice that the plastic quality isn't the most durable, which might be a concern if you accidentally drop it. Additionally, placing the earbuds back into the case isn't as seamless as I'd like, requiring a bit of twisting to fit them in properly.

Even with these minor drawbacks, the Boult Mustang Torq's unique design is bound to draw attention, especially among sports car fans.

Boult Mustang Torq Earbuds Review: Sound Quality

When it comes to earbuds, sound quality is crucial, often overshadowing even the most attractive design features. For the Boult Mustang Torq, the focus is firmly on delivering a robust audio experience. These earbuds feature 13mm BoomX drivers, ensuring the audio output is both loud and clear.

The default preset enhances the bass, giving it a punchy feel. However, you can adjust the bass levels through the Boult Amp app if the preset doesn't suit your taste. The treble delivers distinct details, making each instrument stand out with noticeable stereo separation. Vocals come through clearly, although they are slightly overshadowed by the bass. While the Mustang Torq doesn't support lossless audio, it includes Advanced Audio Codec (AAC) and Sub-band Coding (SBC) for decent quality.

Testing these earbuds across various genres - from A.R. Rahman's "Tere Bina" to The Weekend's "Popular"- revealed a consistently impressive performance. The sound profile works well for pop, hip-hop, and folk, though the slight suppression of vocals may be noticeable to discerning listeners.

With the volume turned up to maximum, the earbuds deliver a satisfying listening experience in quieter settings like work or public transport. However, in noisier environments, such as crowded metros, the volume might fall short, leaving you craving more.

The Boult Mustang Torq also features Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), which effectively minimizes background noise in quieter settings. Yet, in bustling areas, softer tracks may still let outside sounds seep through.

On the calling front, the experience was underwhelming. Callers often struggled to hear me clearly, forcing me to switch to my phone's speaker during conversations.

In short, the Boult Mustang Torq earbuds offer solid audio quality for their price, though they have room for improvement, especially in call clarity and noise isolation.

Boult Mustang Torq Earbuds Review: Battery, App and Touch Controls

The Boult Mustang Torq earbuds impress with their IPX5 water resistance and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, offering reliable performance and easy pairing with your devices. When paired with the Boult Amp app, users gain access to a range of customisation options that enhance the listening experience. The earbuds' touch controls are notably intuitive: a double-tap handles playback, a triple-tap adjusts volume, and a quadruple-tap activates low-latency mode.

Boult Mustang Torq Earbuds Review: Verdict

The Boult Mustang Torq earbuds boast a unique, car-inspired design with RGB lighting and a unique charging case that's sure to turn heads. They deliver good sound quality with strong bass and clear treble in this price range, although calls and noise cancellation could be better. With a massive up to 50-hour battery life and a comfortable fit, these earbuds are ideal for long commutes or gym sessions.

However, the slightly bulky design and lack of premium audio codecs might make you consider other options like the OnePlus Buds Z3 or the Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro, which offer a more balanced sound and potentially better call quality, but might not have the same visual flair. If the unique design and long battery life are your priorities, then the Boult Mustang Torq earbuds are a solid choice.