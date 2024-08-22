CMF Buds Pro 2 review: Feature-packed earbuds that punch above their budget price tag

CMF Buds Pro 2 Review: Wireless earbuds are a necessity nowadays, and the market has evolved to ensure everyone has something accessible. Want a pair under ₹1,000? You have it. Want something premium above ₹20,000? You have that as well. However, in this sea of earbuds, finding the right model can be tricky, depending on what you need from a pair. This brings me to the under ₹5,000 price bracket and the CMF Buds Pro 2, which retail for ₹4,299. I've been using these earbuds for about a month now, and I can recommend them to anyone seeking a good pair under ₹7,000- ₹8,000. In fact, I believe they punch above their weight and have exceeded my expectations. Here is my review of the CMF Buds 2 Pro.

CMF Buds Pro 2: Audio Quality Is King

I'll get straight to the point: I was pleasantly surprised when I first listened to Paddling Out by Miike Snow on the CMF Buds Pro 2. It's my go-to song for testing earbuds, and I must say, the Buds Pro 2 sound full, detailed, and have a wide soundstage. This is coming from someone who uses AirPods Pro on a daily basis.

In fact, if you handed me these earbuds without any branding and told me the price, I would never guess they are budget-friendly. I believe this is due to the new 11mm drivers and 6mm tweeters that Nothing has opted for. The sound is a mix of strong lows and balanced highs. For bass enthusiasts, I have good news: it delivers. The bass is punchy, and at times, too strong if you're using the Ultra Bass mode (via the Nothing X app). This makes it ideal for workouts and other energetic activities.

While it is an apples-to-oranges comparison, I have to highlight that I've had more fun with the sound compared to my AirPods Pro, which cost five times as much. This speaks volumes about the sound quality you can expect. Yes, the noise cancelling isn't the best, but for something that costs ₹4,299, I'm not complaining. It filters out most frequencies well enough, though sounds like fan noise or jet engines still make it through. It does a decent job with voices and reducing the intensity of background music, like at the gym.

I'm thoroughly impressed with the earbuds' sound quality, but here are a few recommendations if you plan to tweak settings in the Nothing X app: I wouldn't use the Dirac Opteo equaliser and would avoid Ultra Bass mode. Additionally, I recommend setting the tap controls to your preference, as they can be quite handy.

CMF Buds Pro 2: A Fun Case, And Design Makes It Eye Candy

Simply put, I believe that out of all the cases Nothing has produced, including the other Nothing Ear products, the Buds Pro 2 case is the most practical and durable. It doesn't attract scratches, features a soft-touch material reminiscent of the Nexus 5, and is simply pleasing to look at. Speaking of aesthetics, the Smart Dial is a fun feature too; it's customisable, allowing you to control various functions like adjusting the volume, managing noise control, skipping tracks, and activating the voice assistant.

Inside the case, the earbuds slot in securely. The magnet is strong enough, making it easy to insert and remove the earbuds. Plus, there's an LED indicator that confirms when the earbuds are properly seated. It's a functional design that works, and I find it better in quality compared to Nothing's other earbuds.

The earbuds themselves are comfortable as well. They stay securely in my ears without falling out, even during light running, and they never cause me pain or strain. This is a refreshing change compared to some of Nothing's other earbuds, like the Nothing Ear (Stick). I have the Dark Grey model, and while it may not be as striking as the Orange or Blue variants, it's the way to go if you prefer something discreet. It's also easy to clean—just a quick wipe removes any grime build-up.

CMF Buds Pro 2: Expect Ideal Battery Life

As for battery life, the CMF Buds 2 Pro offer around 5.5 to 6 hours on a full charge, which extends to approximately 24 hours with the case. This is on par with most earbuds, though one odd thing I noticed is that the earbuds never fully charged to 100%, often stopping at around 95%. Despite this, you won't be concerned about battery life even with ANC enabled, making these earbuds suitable for long-haul flights and more.

CMF Buds Pro 2 Verdict: No Brainer!

If you seek a great sounding and reliable pair of earbuds under ₹5,000, consider the CMF Buds 2 Pro. They offer an impressive no-frills experience with durable design. While the microphone quality during calls requires improvement, and the heavy bass may not be for sound purists, it remains ideal for most users. Notably, the Nothing X app has also undergone significant enhancements over time. Unlike its early days, it now operates with minimal bugs, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience for users.