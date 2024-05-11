Moto Buds+ Review: Perfect for bass lovers

Despite making a name for itself courtesy of its feature phones and then smartphones, Motorola has also had a steady presence in the audio market. While all of these offerings have donned the Motorola logo, some of them, such as the Verve Ones+, have yet actually to be built by the company, but by a third party. However, that has since changed with recent options such as the Motorola Buds 120 and 150, but the company still hasn't managed to capture the TWS market like it would've hoped to. Intending to change its fortunes, Motorola has launched its latest TWS earbuds, the Moto Buds+, alongside the more affordable Moto Buds. But is Motorola's newest offering able to take on its competitors, such as Nothing Ear, and emerge victorious and the best of them all? Know it in our review.

Moto Buds+ Review: Design

One of the best things about the Moto Buds+ is its case. Apart from being compact and lightweight, it has a matte finish which does not attract fingerprints. This is a big boon for those who keep their earbuds in their bags along with their keys and other items, with the Moto Buds+ less likely to get scratched. Nowadays, most premium earbuds have the same AirPods Pro-esque shape. That was the case with the Nothing Ear, and it is the same with the Moto Buds+, but it isn't a shortcoming by any means. The earbuds themselves are lightweight and are comfortable to wear for hours at a stretch. The Moto Buds+ is available in two colour options - Forest Gray and Beach Sand, with us receiving the former one. The layout of the earbuds inside the case is exactly like the one on the latest OnePlus Buds, along with a single button for pairing. It is also rated IP54 for dust and water resistance, so if you were planning to wear them on your walks, then do it by all means.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The touch controls function as expected, with options to answer/end calls, play/pause content and toggle between ANC modes. But if you're not satisfied with the options, you can even customize them.

Motorola Buds+ Review: Audio performance

Moving on to the most important aspect of the Moto Buds+ - its sound. The earbuds sound great, that is up to 80% of the volume. Anything above that, the clarity in the vocals seems to fade away. While the earbuds do get loud, it only tends to happen when you pump up the volume but that again demands a sacrifice of audio quality.

That said, bass lovers will especially love them as the Buds+ presents plenty of low-end frequencies, even on the Flat audio profile. The audio profile is certainly bass-heavy, but with plenty of strength in mids and highs too. Motorola says that its flagship TWs has ‘sound by Bose'. While it certainly doesn't hold a candle to the absolutely amazing Quiet Comfort Ultra, the Buds+ is still one of the better options at its price point.

Oh, and if you're not satisfied with the audio, there's also the Moto Buds app with plenty of customization options. It allows you to select from preset EQ options, while you can also customize it as per your taste. The earbuds also come with Active Noise Cancellation, which is offered in 4 modes - Off, Transparency, Adaptive, and Noise Cancellation. The isolation isn't revolutionary by any means, but it does a fairly good job of drowning out noise in places like the Delhi Metro. The transparency mode also performs well, but sadly there's no way to tweak it. So, the only option is to turn it on or off. Oh, and it also gets Dolby Atmos capabilities with head-tracking functionality. While it isn't exactly at par with the spatial audio of the AirPods Pro, the lower price point makes up for it.

But if you're still not satisfied with the audio quality, simply turn on the high-res mode that lets you stream high-quality audio. And if you're a gamer, the dedicated game mode reduces the latency. All in all, the Moto Buds+ offers a nice overall audio package, with a few trade-offs.

Moto Buds+ Review: Battery life

The battery life on the Moto Buds+ is great. It lasts about 7 hours on a single charge with ANC turned on. Turning it off gives you about 2 hours more battery life. It also comes with quick charge functionality, with the buds offering several hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charge.

Moto Buds+ Review: Verdict

The Moto Buds+ is a nice option to consider if you're planning to buy TWS earbuds under Rs. 12000. It offers clear, bass-heavy audio, although the volume levels leave a bit to be desired. The build quality is great with a matte-finish and compact case that is lightweight and easy to carry around. So, if the likes of Nothing Ear are not up to your taste, then the Moto Buds+ is a great alternative to go for.