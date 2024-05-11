 Moto Buds+ Review: Perfect for bass lovers | Wearables Reviews
Home Wearables Wearables Reviews Moto Buds+ Review: Perfect for bass lovers

Moto Buds+ Review: Perfect for bass lovers

The Moto Buds+ aim to take on the likes of Nothing Ear courtesy of sound engineering in collaboration with Bose. But does it manage to make its name in a market flooded with options? Know it in our Moto Buds+ review.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: May 11 2024, 11:00 IST
Moto Buds+
The Moto Buds+ has been launched in India. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

Despite making a name for itself courtesy of its feature phones and then smartphones, Motorola has also had a steady presence in the audio market. While all of these offerings have donned the Motorola logo, some of them, such as the Verve Ones+, have yet actually to be built by the company, but by a third party. However, that has since changed with recent options such as the Motorola Buds 120 and 150, but the company still hasn't managed to capture the TWS market like it would've hoped to. Intending to change its fortunes, Motorola has launched its latest TWS earbuds, the Moto Buds+, alongside the more affordable Moto Buds. But is Motorola's newest offering able to take on its competitors, such as Nothing Ear, and emerge victorious and the best of them all? Know it in our review.

Moto Buds+ Review: Design

You may be interested in

Smart WatchesFitness Bands
Boult Audio Drift 2
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
79% OFF
Noise ColorFit Quad Call
  • 1.91 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499₹6,999
Buy now
90% OFF
Fire Boltt Lumos
  • 1.91 Inch Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499₹14,999
Buy now
88% OFF
Fire Boltt Encore
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499₹12,999
Buy now
Moto Buds+
The Moto Buds+ comes with a matte-finish case that does not attract fingerprints at all. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
The Moto Buds+ comes with a matte-finish case that does not attract fingerprints at all. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

One of the best things about the Moto Buds+ is its case. Apart from being compact and lightweight, it has a matte finish which does not attract fingerprints. This is a big boon for those who keep their earbuds in their bags along with their keys and other items, with the Moto Buds+ less likely to get scratched. Nowadays, most premium earbuds have the same AirPods Pro-esque shape. That was the case with the Nothing Ear, and it is the same with the Moto Buds+, but it isn't a shortcoming by any means. The earbuds themselves are lightweight and are comfortable to wear for hours at a stretch. The Moto Buds+ is available in two colour options - Forest Gray and Beach Sand, with us receiving the former one. The layout of the earbuds inside the case is exactly like the one on the latest OnePlus Buds, along with a single button for pairing. It is also rated IP54 for dust and water resistance, so if you were planning to wear them on your walks, then do it by all means.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The touch controls function as expected, with options to answer/end calls, play/pause content and toggle between ANC modes. But if you're not satisfied with the options, you can even customize them.

Motorola Buds+ Review: Audio performance

Moto Buds+
The Moto Buds+ has stems and comes with touch controls. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
The Moto Buds+ has stems and comes with touch controls. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

Moving on to the most important aspect of the Moto Buds+ - its sound. The earbuds sound great, that is up to 80% of the volume. Anything above that, the clarity in the vocals seems to fade away. While the earbuds do get loud, it only tends to happen when you pump up the volume but that again demands a sacrifice of audio quality.

That said, bass lovers will especially love them as the Buds+ presents plenty of low-end frequencies, even on the Flat audio profile. The audio profile is certainly bass-heavy, but with plenty of strength in mids and highs too. Motorola says that its flagship TWs has ‘sound by Bose'. While it certainly doesn't hold a candle to the absolutely amazing Quiet Comfort Ultra, the Buds+ is still one of the better options at its price point.

Oh, and if you're not satisfied with the audio, there's also the Moto Buds app with plenty of customization options. It allows you to select from preset EQ options, while you can also customize it as per your taste. The earbuds also come with Active Noise Cancellation, which is offered in 4 modes - Off, Transparency, Adaptive, and Noise Cancellation. The isolation isn't revolutionary by any means, but it does a fairly good job of drowning out noise in places like the Delhi Metro. The transparency mode also performs well, but sadly there's no way to tweak it. So, the only option is to turn it on or off. Oh, and it also gets Dolby Atmos capabilities with head-tracking functionality. While it isn't exactly at par with the spatial audio of the AirPods Pro, the lower price point makes up for it.

But if you're still not satisfied with the audio quality, simply turn on the high-res mode that lets you stream high-quality audio. And if you're a gamer, the dedicated game mode reduces the latency. All in all, the Moto Buds+ offers a nice overall audio package, with a few trade-offs.

Moto Buds+ Review: Battery life

The battery life on the Moto Buds+ is great. It lasts about 7 hours on a single charge with ANC turned on. Turning it off gives you about 2 hours more battery life. It also comes with quick charge functionality, with the buds offering several hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charge.

Moto Buds+ Review: Verdict

Moto Buds+
Moto Buds+ Review: Should you buy it? (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
Moto Buds+ Review: Should you buy it? (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

The Moto Buds+ is a nice option to consider if you're planning to buy TWS earbuds under Rs. 12000. It offers clear, bass-heavy audio, although the volume levels leave a bit to be desired. The build quality is great with a matte-finish and compact case that is lightweight and easy to carry around. So, if the likes of Nothing Ear are not up to your taste, then the Moto Buds+ is a great alternative to go for.

Rating
4 out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Moto Buds+
Brand Name
Motorola
Pros
  • Compact and premium design
  • Plenty of bass
  • Decent ANC
  • Multiple EQ options
Cons
  • Loudness seems to be missing
  • Cannot tweak ANC modes
Specifications
  • Drivers
    11mm, dual dynamic
  • ANC
    Yes
  • BT
    v5.3
  • Battery life
    38 hours

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 May, 11:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation 10 best smartwatch for iphone: seamless integration with your apple ecosystem sonic lamb headphones now available on amazon: check price, specs, features and more 10 best smartwatches under rs.700 for kids: check cool and trendy picks apple watch ultra 3 may not feature substantial upgrades over ultra 2, suggests leak apple watch se vs series 3: which one should you go for? amazon great indian festival 2023: realme, oppo to boat, huge deals available on tws earbuds samsung's first smart ring nears debut as trademark fillings spark excitement apple watch ultra 2 might get big design upgrade: from new finish to unique colorway, know what's coming noise colorfit ultra 3, smartwatch with largest amoled dial, launched! check price and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 11
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 11: Get exclusive rewards and know how to redeem codes
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 11
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 11: Best ways to use smoke grenades smartly, avoid elimination
Microsoft Xbox game store for Android and iOS launches in July with Candy Crush and Minecraft
Microsoft Xbox game store for Android and iOS launches in July with Candy Crush and Minecraft
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 10: Win exclusive rewards like diamonds, skins and more today
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 10: Win exclusive rewards like diamonds, skins and more today
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 10: Nab free weapon skins, outfits, diamonds, more
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 10: Nab free weapon skins, outfits, diamonds, more

Best Deals For You

OnePlus 12 Open Sales in India
OnePlus 12 open sale announced! Check deal, specs and features here
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Review
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Review: From design to sound quality, everything feels premium
Apple Store app introduces Shop with a Specialist over Video feature - All the details
Apple Store app introduces Shop with a Specialist over Video feature - All the details
Unbeatable Launch Offer
Redmi Buds 5 launched in India with AI Voice Enhancement; Check features, price and more
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand
5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets