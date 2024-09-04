Noise Buds N1 Pro review: Long lasting battery and deep bass on a budget

Noise Buds N1 Pro review: The true wireless earbuds (TWS) market is buzzing with new products almost every day, giving consumers a wide array of choices. Many brands are eager to capture a larger share of this competitive market, and one of the latest entries is the Noise Buds N1 Pro, following in the footsteps of the Noise Buds N1. Equipped with 11mm drivers, Noise's Instacharge technology, Quad Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), and more.

At a price of ₹1,799, the Noise Buds N1 Pro offers an affordable yet feature-packed option. But do these earbuds truly stand out, or are they just another pair in the crowded TWS market? Let's find out in our comprehensive review.

Noise Buds N1 Pro review: Design and Built Quality

The Noise Buds N1 Pro is available in multiple colour option including Chrome Black, Chrome Beige, Chrome Purple, and Chrome Green. For this review, I got the Chrome Beige variant. The charging case of the Noise Buds N1 Pro is well-constructed and stylish for its price range. Its rounded corners make it comfortable to hold, and its compact size ensures it fits easily in pockets, including those in skinny jeans. The USB charging port is located on the back of the glossy case, while the Noise logo on top adds a touch of sophistication.

The earbuds themselves feature a flat, wedge-shaped stem with indicator lights at the top. This design not only enhances the grip but also makes the earbuds easy to remove and replace due to the case's landscape orientation. The in-ear earpiece design provides a good fit with adequate extension for comfortable insertion into the ear canals. Although the fit is generally good and the earbuds do not protrude significantly, extended wear can become uncomfortable, as I experienced some discomfort after prolonged use. On the plus side, the insulation is effective, offering decent passive noise cancellation. The build quality of the earbuds is satisfactory; they are crafted entirely from plastic, yet the matte finish adds durability and reduces susceptibility to scratches.

Noise Buds N1 Pro review: Audio Quality and Performance

I spent some time with the Noise Buds N1 Pro, testing their performance across various scenarios to see how they stack up. These True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds offer an impressive ultra-low latency of up to 40ms, which makes them a strong contender for gaming and video playback.

The Noise Buds N1 Pro also features slide and touch gestures for easy volume control and playback management. Swiping up on the left earbud decreases the volume, while swiping up on the right increases it. Double-tapping allows users to play/pause, skip tracks, and activate their digital assistant.

In my experience, the low latency was noticeable while playing games like BGMI, where the audio sync was spot-on, and I didn't detect any lag. This feature is particularly useful for gamers who prioritise a seamless audio experience.

When it comes to streaming movies on platforms like Amazon Prime and Airtel Xtream, the audio quality held up well. The sound separation was decent, providing a clear distinction between different audio elements. Although the overall experience wasn't as immersive as some high-end models, the Noise Buds N1 Pro still delivered solid performance without feeling overly cheap.

Each earbud is equipped with an 11mm driver, which delivers a bass-heavy sound signature. Despite the emphasis on bass, the tuning is well-balanced, ensuring that vocals and treble frequencies remain distinct from the bass. For example, tracks like The Weeknd's Popular feel natural, with powerful bass and clear vocals. The treble wasn't overly harsh, and the equaliser settings seemed well-calibrated. I also tested various Punjabi songs, and the sound quality remained satisfactory for the price point.

However, I did notice some drawbacks. At maximum volume, there was noticeable sound bleed and distortion, which could be problematic for some users. Reducing the volume to around 70 percent significantly improved clarity and reduced sound leakage.

Call quality was another area where the earbuds fell short. Callers often The call quality was a mixed bag. Callers reported difficulty hearing me clearly, especially in crowded places, forcing me to switch to my phone's speaker. The noise cancellation during calls is less effective, making these earbuds less suitable for busy environments. If you're usually in quieter settings, the call quality is acceptable.

One critical issue I encountered was the earbuds' connectivity when not using the case. I relied on the earbuds alone for a two-hour metro journey, and the experience was frustrating. After disconnecting the earbuds to save battery, I struggled to reconnect them despite multiple attempts. This issue was a major inconvenience and made me question their reliability if you don't consistently carry the case.

In short, while the Noise Buds N1 Pro offer decent audio performance and some useful features, their connectivity issues and call quality drawbacks are significant considerations. If you can manage with the case always on hand, they might be worth a look, but I wouldn't recommend them if you rely solely on the earbuds for short journeys.

Noise Buds N1 Pro Review: Battery Life

When it comes to wireless earbuds, battery life is nearly as crucial as sound quality. Noise claims that their Buds N1 Pro can provide up to 60 hours of total playtime, including the charging case, on a single charge. In my experience, I achieved about 46 hours of playtime from a single charge, which is quite impressive. The earbuds require approximately 120 minutes to charge fully from 0 to 100 percent. Additionally, the Buds N1 Pro features Noise's proprietary Instacharge technology. With just 20 minutes of charging, I enjoyed around 2 hours of listening time.

Verdict

The Noise Buds N1 Pro deliver solid performance for their price of Rs. 1,799, offering commendable audio quality, impressive ultra-low latency, and an attractive design. Their low latency benefits gamers and their bass-heavy sound signature suits those who enjoy powerful bass. However, they have notable drawbacks: connectivity issues when not using the case and subpar call quality in noisy environments. If you can manage occasional connectivity inconveniences and prefer a budget-friendly option, these earbuds are worth considering. Otherwise, explore other models for better call quality and reliable connectivity.