Latest Tech News Wearables Wearables Reviews Prowatch X review: Budget-friendly option from Lava for everyday fitness tracking

Prowatch X review: Budget-friendly option from Lava for everyday fitness tracking

The Prowatch X by Lava aims to offer a premium, feature-packed smartwatch experience at an affordable price tag. But does it stand out in the crowded budget segment? Find out in our detailed review.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 03 2025, 12:27 IST
Icon
Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
Prowatch X review
1/6 Exclusive Amazon Sale: Lava International, one of India's leading smartphone brands, announced the highly anticipated Lava Storm 5G sale on Amazon, starting December 28, 2023. The smartphone is available at an attractive introductory price of Rs. 11,999, inclusive of bank offers. (Lava Mobiles)
image caption
2/6 Performance: Fueled by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, the Storm 5G achieves an AnTuTu score exceeding 4,20,000, and that promises a seamless gaming experience. The 8GB RAM, expandable up to 16GB, is expected to offer a lag-free user experience.  (LAVA Mobiles)
image caption
3/6 Immersive Display: Boasting a large 17.22cm (6.78") FHD+ IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Widevine L1 support, the Storm 5G offers a crystal-clear viewing experience for gaming and video playback. (LAVA Mobiles)
image caption
4/6 Design and Cameras: Featuring a glass back design and equipped with a 50MP + 8MP Ultra Wide Dual Rear Camera, along with a 16MP front camera, the Lava Storm 5G ensures superior photography and selfie experiences. (LAVA Mobiles)
image caption
5/6 Battery and Fast Charging: With a large 5000mAh battery, the Storm 5G ensures uninterrupted daily usage. The first-in-segment 33W Fast Charging provides a quick power boost when needed. (LAVA Mobiles)
image caption
6/6 Android Experience and After-Sales Commitment: Running on the latest clean and bloatware-free stock Android 13, the device offers users a pure and intuitive Android experience. Lava is committed to superior after-sales service with the 'FREE SERVICE AT HOME' initiative and promises an upgrade to Android 14 along with two years of security updates. (LAVA Mobile)
Prowatch X review
icon View all Images
Lava's Prowatch X is priced at 4,499 and is available for purchase on Flipkart. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

Prowatch X by Lava review: When it comes to picking a smartwatch, the options seem endless, with each offering similar features like fitness tracking, sleep monitoring, Bluetooth calling and more. But with so many choices, how do you decide what works for you? When shopping for a smartwatch, the two things that matter most to me are performance and weight. A lightweight design is key, especially for workouts or long workdays when I don't want to feel weighed down. And, of course, solid performance is non-negotiable.

I recently had the opportunity to test Lava's sub-brand smartwatch, the Prowatch X, available at the budget-friendly price of Rs. 4,499. It is equipped with essential sensors, including heart rate and SpO₂ monitors, GPS functionality, and comprehensive health tracking capabilities. With this device, Lava intends to challenge the perception that affordable devices cannot rival premium offerings.  But does it live up to its claims? I've been using this smartwatch for 2 weeks now, and here's my detailed review.

You may be interested in

Smart WatchesFitness Bands
Boult Audio Drift 2
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Noise ColorFit Quad Call
  • 1.91 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Fire Boltt Lumos
  • 1.91 Inch Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details
Fire Boltt Encore
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details

Also read: Ultrahuman Ring Air review: Sleek device for uninterrupted health tracking

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Prowatch X Review: Design

Prowatch X review
Prowatch X by Lava (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
Prowatch X by Lava (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

The Prowarch X comes packed in a tidy black rectangular box, and inside, you'll find the smartwatch itself, along with a magnetic pin charger, a few stickers, and a black paper featuring the QR code for the user manual. Prowatch offers three band options with the device, but I received the standard plastic one, which is already attached to the watch. The strap measures 22mm and uses a traditional pin mechanism, making it easy to swap for other bands if you're after different colours, designs or materials. At first, I wasn't too impressed - nothing about the watch screamed standout design, and the matte black strap felt a bit too basic.

When it comes to the design, the Prowarch X sports a circular display with curved glass that adds a bit of flair. On the right side of the watch, you'll find two buttons. One serves as a shortcut to the menu and home screen, while the other quickly launches the exercise panel. What I do appreciate is the level of comfort it provides. The watch is surprisingly lightweight, and it fits nicely on the wrist. I wore it daily for almost a week, and I barely noticed it was there - no discomfort at all.

Also read: Noise Buds N1 Pro review: Long lasting battery and deep bass on a budget

Prowatch X Review: Display

The Lava Prowatch X features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, which is impressive considering the affordable price tag of Rs. 4,499. It's not something you typically find in this price range. The screen offers clear, vibrant visuals and gets bright enough for most everyday situations. However, direct sunlight can make it harder to read, which is a common challenge for devices in this category. With a 60Hz refresh rate, navigating through the interface feels smooth, making day-to-day use pleasant and responsive. The watch also boasts an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, meaning it can be submerged in water up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes without any issues. Plus, the watch features a wide variety of over 150 watch faces, so you'll have plenty of options to personalise the watch and match it to your style.

Prowarch X Review: Performance, Health Tracking, Features, and the Companion App

In the budget smartwatch segment, accuracy often takes a backseat, but the Prowarch X is a pleasant surprise. To test its claims, I used it regularly, and for the most part, it held up well. The Prowarch X includes a range of sensors, such as a heart rate monitor, SpO₂ sensor, body energy meter, and even VO₂ Max tracking. It also supports in-built GPS and offers features like Air Quality Index (AQI) monitoring, Find My Phone, women's health tracking, event reminders, a Pomodoro timer, barometer, compass, and altimeter.

When I compared the Prowatch X's results to the Ultrahuman Ring Air (which is priced more than four times higher), I was impressed with how well it stacked up. However, there were a few discrepancies - particularly with the SpO₂ and AQI readings. The AQI, for instance, didn't match with the official government data in my area, which is something to consider for a watch in this segment.

Also read: CMF Buds Pro 2 Review: Feature-packed earbuds that punch above their budget price tag

Despite that, the watch does a good job in other areas, like stress tracking, body energy monitoring, and sleep tracking. I found the sleep tracking to be quite accurate. While it doesn't automatically start when you sleep, you can manually activate it each night, which works fine for a smartwatch in this price range. Based on the data, the watch generates an energy score, and the algorithm seems to be in the right ballpark.

Fitness tracking is another area where the Prowarch X shines. It offers a broad range of fitness modes, covering most exercises a typical user might engage in during their daily routine. Whether you're into running, yoga, or something else, this watch has you covered.

On the other hand, the companion app, ProSpot, is simple and does its job well. Pairing the watch with my phone was a breeze, and the app itself is clean and easy to navigate. The home screen conveniently displays key metrics like steps, heart rate, distance, calories, and SpO₂. If you don't want to see all of these at once, the app also lets you customise the display to show only the information you care about most.

Also read: Sennheiser Momentum Sport Review: Impressive earbuds with amazing sound quality and accurate fitness tracking

Verdict

The Lava's Prowatch X delivers solid performance and a range of useful features at an affordable price, making it a great choice for budget-conscious buyers. Its lightweight design, smooth interface, and fitness tracking are commendable. However, if you're looking for premium accuracy or more advanced features, you may want to look for higher-end alternatives. Still, for everyday use, the Prowatch X is a reliable, value-for-money option that offers good performance without breaking the bank.

Rating
3.5 out of 5
Price
INR 4,499/-
Product Name
Prowatch X
Brand Name
Prowatch
Pros
  • Affordable
  • Lightweight design
  • AMOLED display
  • IP68 water and dust resistance
Cons
  • Basic strap design
  • App limitations
  • Manual sleep tracking
Specifications
  • Display
    1.43-inch
  • Protection
    Corning Gorilla Glass 3
  • Display Type
    Always-On AMOLED
  • BT calling
    Yes
  • Watch Faces
    100+
  • IP Rating
    IP68 Swim Proof
  • Sports Modes
    110
  • Battery
    300mAh
  • BT Version
    5.3

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Mar, 10:59 IST
Trending: top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation early amazon prime day offer: great deal on samsung galaxy watch 5; buy it for $199 apple reportedly planning to launch smart ar glasses with microled technology by 2026 dyson ontrac headphones launched in india at rs. 44900: check features, availability and more apple watch to delay blood pressure monitoring! know the reason behind this apple watch’s new cardio fitness notifications explained: what is it, how does it work japan’s solution for the lost apple airpods problem is a vacuum cleaner apple smart ring coming! 'iring' development hits rush stage after samsung announcement samsung galaxy watch 7 series launched: check features, price, availability and more vivo watch gt with 21 day battery life and e-sim support launched: check price, features and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 release date

John Cena's cryptic Instagram post sparks wild speculation about his involvement in GTA 6
Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 coming to PS5 in April: Pre-orders live with early access perks - All details
GTA 5 Online

Rockstar Games drops surprise GTA 5 Online March update pre-load, but only for certain PC players
GTA 6 trailer 2 release date

GTA 6 fans predict trailer 2 release date after Borderlands 4 announcement raises speculation
GTA 5 PC update

GTA 5 set to join Xbox PC Game Pass soon alongside major free PC update - All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets