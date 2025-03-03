Prowatch X review: Budget-friendly option from Lava for everyday fitness tracking

Prowatch X by Lava review: When it comes to picking a smartwatch, the options seem endless, with each offering similar features like fitness tracking, sleep monitoring, Bluetooth calling and more. But with so many choices, how do you decide what works for you? When shopping for a smartwatch, the two things that matter most to me are performance and weight. A lightweight design is key, especially for workouts or long workdays when I don't want to feel weighed down. And, of course, solid performance is non-negotiable.

I recently had the opportunity to test Lava's sub-brand smartwatch, the Prowatch X, available at the budget-friendly price of Rs. 4,499. It is equipped with essential sensors, including heart rate and SpO₂ monitors, GPS functionality, and comprehensive health tracking capabilities. With this device, Lava intends to challenge the perception that affordable devices cannot rival premium offerings. But does it live up to its claims? I've been using this smartwatch for 2 weeks now, and here's my detailed review.

Prowatch X Review: Design

The Prowarch X comes packed in a tidy black rectangular box, and inside, you'll find the smartwatch itself, along with a magnetic pin charger, a few stickers, and a black paper featuring the QR code for the user manual. Prowatch offers three band options with the device, but I received the standard plastic one, which is already attached to the watch. The strap measures 22mm and uses a traditional pin mechanism, making it easy to swap for other bands if you're after different colours, designs or materials. At first, I wasn't too impressed - nothing about the watch screamed standout design, and the matte black strap felt a bit too basic.

When it comes to the design, the Prowarch X sports a circular display with curved glass that adds a bit of flair. On the right side of the watch, you'll find two buttons. One serves as a shortcut to the menu and home screen, while the other quickly launches the exercise panel. What I do appreciate is the level of comfort it provides. The watch is surprisingly lightweight, and it fits nicely on the wrist. I wore it daily for almost a week, and I barely noticed it was there - no discomfort at all.

Prowatch X Review: Display

The Lava Prowatch X features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, which is impressive considering the affordable price tag of Rs. 4,499. It's not something you typically find in this price range. The screen offers clear, vibrant visuals and gets bright enough for most everyday situations. However, direct sunlight can make it harder to read, which is a common challenge for devices in this category. With a 60Hz refresh rate, navigating through the interface feels smooth, making day-to-day use pleasant and responsive. The watch also boasts an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, meaning it can be submerged in water up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes without any issues. Plus, the watch features a wide variety of over 150 watch faces, so you'll have plenty of options to personalise the watch and match it to your style.

Prowarch X Review: Performance, Health Tracking, Features, and the Companion App

In the budget smartwatch segment, accuracy often takes a backseat, but the Prowarch X is a pleasant surprise. To test its claims, I used it regularly, and for the most part, it held up well. The Prowarch X includes a range of sensors, such as a heart rate monitor, SpO₂ sensor, body energy meter, and even VO₂ Max tracking. It also supports in-built GPS and offers features like Air Quality Index (AQI) monitoring, Find My Phone, women's health tracking, event reminders, a Pomodoro timer, barometer, compass, and altimeter.

When I compared the Prowatch X's results to the Ultrahuman Ring Air (which is priced more than four times higher), I was impressed with how well it stacked up. However, there were a few discrepancies - particularly with the SpO₂ and AQI readings. The AQI, for instance, didn't match with the official government data in my area, which is something to consider for a watch in this segment.

Despite that, the watch does a good job in other areas, like stress tracking, body energy monitoring, and sleep tracking. I found the sleep tracking to be quite accurate. While it doesn't automatically start when you sleep, you can manually activate it each night, which works fine for a smartwatch in this price range. Based on the data, the watch generates an energy score, and the algorithm seems to be in the right ballpark.

Fitness tracking is another area where the Prowarch X shines. It offers a broad range of fitness modes, covering most exercises a typical user might engage in during their daily routine. Whether you're into running, yoga, or something else, this watch has you covered.

On the other hand, the companion app, ProSpot, is simple and does its job well. Pairing the watch with my phone was a breeze, and the app itself is clean and easy to navigate. The home screen conveniently displays key metrics like steps, heart rate, distance, calories, and SpO₂. If you don't want to see all of these at once, the app also lets you customise the display to show only the information you care about most.

Verdict

The Lava's Prowatch X delivers solid performance and a range of useful features at an affordable price, making it a great choice for budget-conscious buyers. Its lightweight design, smooth interface, and fitness tracking are commendable. However, if you're looking for premium accuracy or more advanced features, you may want to look for higher-end alternatives. Still, for everyday use, the Prowatch X is a reliable, value-for-money option that offers good performance without breaking the bank.