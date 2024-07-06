Realme Buds Air 6 Pro Review: Rich sound, capable ANC, and long battery life for under 5,000

Realme Buds Air 6 Pro Review:Realme has recently introduced the Buds Air 6 Pro TWS earbuds in India, priced at ₹4,999. These earbuds are packed with impressive features such as 11mm + 6mm dual drivers, up to 50dB active noise cancellation, a 6-mic system for clear calls, up to 40 hours of playback time, fast charging, and much more. Additionally, they come with IP54-rated protection. But do these features truly set the Buds Air 6 Pro apart in the competitive earbuds market? Let's delve into our comprehensive review to find out.

Realme Buds Air 6 Pro Review: Design and Build Quality

When I unboxed the Realme Buds Air 6 Pro, the first thing that caught my eye was the striking Titanium Twilight color. These earbuds also come in Silver Blue, but I got my hands on the Titanium version. The case itself has a sleek design, featuring the Realme logo on top and an LED indicator on the front. On the right side, there's a single button for pairing and resetting, while the bottom houses a USB-C port for charging.

I must admit, the build quality of this case impressed me. It feels substantial and sturdy, a notable improvement over the Buds Air 6 case. However, the glossy finish is a bit of a letdown since it tends to scratch easily, which can be a bummer if you're particular about keeping your gadgets pristine.

Also read

The earbuds themselves are a beautiful extension of the case's color scheme, blending shades from both the inside and outside. Weighing just 4.7 grams, these earbuds are designed with ergonomics in mind. They fit snugly in my ears and remained comfortable even after hours of use, with no signs of discomfort or irritation.

What sets the Realme Buds Air 6 Pro apart this time is its IP55 rating. This makes them resistant to sweat and light splashes, perfect for workouts and outdoor activities. Whether I was jogging or hitting the gym, I didn't have to worry about damaging them with moisture.

Realme Buds Air 6 Pro Review: Connectivity, Control and Features

When I first got my hands on the Realme Buds Air 6 Pro, I was eager to dive into its features. The buds support the Realme Link app, available for free on the Play Store and Apple Store, making it easy to unlock their full potential. The app lets you seamlessly switch between Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes to suit your environment.

One of the things I loved was the variety of EQ modes: Serenade, Original, Pure Bass, and Deep Bass. The 360-degree spatial audio, high-definition sound, and dynamic bass settings elevate the listening experience. Plus, the volume enhancer is a nifty addition for those moments when you need a bit more oomph in your audio.

The smart features are pretty impressive too. With a low latency game mode, dual-device connection, and mindflow mode (perfect for concentrating, meditating, or sleeping), the buds cater to various needs. In-ear detection and customizable gestures add to the convenience. By default, double-tapping plays or pauses a track, triple-tapping skips to the next one, and touching and holding switches noise control modes. You can adjust these gestures through the app, which also displays battery levels for both the buds and the case. The Realme Buds Air 6 Pro also supports Bluetooth 5.3, voice assistant integration, and voice calling, making them a versatile choice for anyone looking to enhance their audio experience.

A standout feature for me was the Golden Sound Test. This personalized tuning feature brightened the sound, making it more tailored to my preferences. Pairing the buds with my smartphone was a breeze. I just enabled Bluetooth, opened the case, and within seconds, they were connected. Every time I open the case now, the buds connect automatically if Bluetooth is on.

Realme Buds Air 6 Pro Review: Battery Life

I've been using the Realme Buds Air 6 Pro for some time now, and I'm genuinely impressed by their battery life. The charging case boasts a 460mAh battery, while each earbud has a 60mAh battery. With ANC off and the case fully charged, I consistently enjoyed 36-38 hours of playback, which is quite close to Realme's 40-hour claim. Using the earbuds for about 7-8 hours daily, I found I only needed to recharge the case every 4-5 days.

Each earbud lasts around 9-10 hours on a single charge, which is remarkable given the price and features. Plus, the case's fast-charging capability is a game-changer - it only takes 10 minutes to get about 5-7 hours of playback.

Realme Buds Air 6 Pro Review: Sound Quality

When it comes to audio devices, nothing beats the Realme Buds Air 6 Pro in sound quality in this price range. Powered by dual 11mm+6mm real boost Dual Drivers, these buds deliver an unparalleled audio experience that outshines their competitors. Whether you're a fan of Punjabi beats or English melodies, these earbuds ensure every note is crisp and every beat is powerful.

The Realme Buds Air 6 Pro features advanced 50 dB Smart ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) with 4,000 Hz Ultra-wide Band Noise Cancellation and a sophisticated 6-mic system for clear call quality. The ANC technology effectively blocks out ambient noise, making your listening experience immersive and undisturbed. During calls, the multiple microphones enhance clarity by reducing background noise and echoes.

Putting them to the test with my diverse playlist, including tracks like “Naina by Diljot Dosanjh” and “Popular by The Weekend,” the Buds Air 6 Pro impressed with distinct drumbeats and clear vocals. Songs such as “Bones by Imagine Dragons” and “Popstar by Drake” showcased rich bass and detailed beats, ensuring each musical element resonated with clarity and depth.

For audiophiles who crave precision and depth in their music, the Realme Buds Air 6 Pro are a standout choice. Whether you're commuting, working out, or simply relaxing, these earbuds deliver an exceptional sound experience that truly elevates your listening pleasure.

Realme Buds Air 6 Pro Review: Verdict

The Realme Buds Air 6 Pro offers a compelling package for the price. They boast impressive features like dual drivers for rich sound, powerful ANC for noise cancellation, and a comfortable, secure fit with IP55 water resistance. The long battery life and fast charging are additional bonuses.

However, the glossy case finish scratches easily, and some users might find the transparency mode lacking for clear conversations in noisy environments.

Overall, the Realme Buds Air 6 Pro are a strong contender in the sub- ₹5,000 TWS market, especially for users who prioritize sound quality, ANC, and long battery life.