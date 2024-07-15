Sennheiser Momentum Sport Review: Impressive earbuds with amazing sound quality and accurate fitness tracking

Sennheiser Momentum Sport Review: What if I tell you that your earbuds can monitor heart rate and body temperature? While we were spiralling between smartwatches and smart rings, Sennheiser launched a new earbud called Momentum Sport for fitness enthusiasts, which can provide health metrics and sports suggestions. Currently, it is a very niche market and there are not many devices which can cater for both audiophiles and fitness enthusiasts. Usually, earbuds are known to be fragile in terms of withstanding water or sweat. It is also hard to find decent durability, or a comfortable fit even when you are on the move.

This is where the Sennheiser Momentum Sport comes to the rescue with its 4-in-1 capabilities. The earbuds not only provide an immersive sound experience but also record your heart rate and body temperature. I have been using the Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds for the past 15 days to test their sound quality, health monitoring features, fit, and more to check if it's worth paying Rs.27990. Check out the full Sennheiser Momentum Sport review to know how it is unique from other wearable devices.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport Review: Design and fit

The Sennheiser Momentum Sport Earbuds come with a square-shaped charging case made of plastic and silicone. The earbuds are also made up of plastic but support silicone ear tips and ear fins for a comfortable fit. The earbuds have received IP55 protection for rain and sweat protection, whereas the case has received IP54 protection. Both earbuds and case are quite sturdy and seem durable as I used them as my daily driver for listening to music, streaming web series, or taking calls on a long walk. Impressively, the charging case also comes with an ingenious rubber cover that protects the USB charging port, this is something which I found unique and thoughtful.

While the earbuds seem sturdy and durable, there are two major problems that users may encounter. First, the charging case size is quite big and it is slightly heavy as well. Therefore, if you are going for a run or working out in the gym you may have to keep the case aside as carrying it in your pockets can be a hassle. Secondly, the size of the earbuds was not a great match for me as I have quite small ears. In my experience, the earbuds kept on falling while running or jumping. I also used the ear fin to keep the buds intact but again it was not a great fit for my ears. Sennheiser has provided different sizes of ear tips and ear fins, so many may find their ideal fit, however, the buds themselves are quite big in my opinion.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport Review: Sound quality and features

Sennheiser claims that the Momentum Sport provides “Sport sound” for all people having an active lifestyle. And when it comes to hearing experience, Sennheiser blew my mind with its exceptional sound quality and impressive bass. The earbuds are equipped with a 10mm TrueResponse transducer that takes the listening experience to a whole new level and this may be the best earbud I have tested so far. In addition to great sound quality, the Momentum Sport, also comes with Adaptive Hybrid ANC which minimises background noise completely. So, no matter if you are in a crowded location, you can easily enjoy your music, podcasts, web series, or others without any interruption. If you want to stay aware of your surroundings then you can also turn on the transparency mode.

The Sennheiser Momentum Sport also supports a heart rate sensor and body temperature sensor and provides accurate measurement which can be accessed via the Sennheiser Smart Control app. I compared the heart rate accuracy with two smartwatches and it recorded very close results, making it a credible source for fitness enthusiasts to keep their heart health in check. Furthermore, the earbuds offer an entire sports ecosystem which enables users to integrate the data with the Polar Flow app. Therefore, with the fitness app integrations, users can also set goals, exercise plans, and more within the app.

Apart from its sports and sound features, the Momentum Sport provides several customisations. The buds support swift touch control which can be customised via the support app. Additionally, in the Sennheiser Smart Control app.5-band equaliser where users can modify the audio quality as per their preference. Overall, the Sennheiser Momentum Sport is impressive in several ways.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport Review: Battery

The Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds easily last up to 5 hours with ANC enabled. In addition to that, the charging case offers up to 18 hours of battery life. So, you do not have to worry about carrying a charger with you at all times as the case will recharge the buds in no time. For the case, it takes about 2 hours to fully charge.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport Review: Verdict

Now, is it worth paying Rs. 27990? This is where the question arises and in my opinion, the earbuds are highly niche products and expensive for Indian audiences. The Sennheiser Momentum Sport boosts some great features and I would highly recommend the device for fitness and gym freaks as it is a perfect blend of fitness tracking and enjoying endless hours of music with great sound quality. However, for people looking for earbuds just to enjoy music then they can look for more budget-friendly options.