Titan Celestor Review: Titan recently launched its new smartwatch in the sub-Rs.10000 category. Know whether the features it offers match the expectation in the given price range or not.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 15 2024, 12:34 IST
Titan Celestor Review: Style blended with smart features and performance at Rs.9995
The Titan Celestor smartwatch comes with a range of health and fitness features. Know if the new smartwatch is worth Rs.9995. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Titan Celestor Review: Ever since the COVID-19 Pandemic, people have become more proactive and concerned about maintaining a healthy lifestyle. They are not only cautious about food but also about exercising, walking, or gyming on a regular basis. To keep track of their fitness, health, and daily physical activities, people are betting big on smart wearable devices like smartwatches or smart rings. Over the years, smartwatches have gained the trust to keep the health and fitness of users in check. In order to get a chunk of that market, Titan has launched a new smartwatch called “Titan Celestor.” The smartwatch not only packs the latest features but is also a treat to the eyes with its sleek and rigid design.

Titan, backed by the Tata Group, is one of the trusted legacy brands which has been in the market for decades and is appreciated for its analogue watches. Over the past few years, the company has been developing some cool smartwatches under the “Titan Smart” category to attract the new generation audience or we can say, they are simply trying to go ahead with the curve. The Titan Celestor is the brand's latest offering and it has plenty of features that I appreciated over the time of my usage.

I have been using the Titan Celestor for a week now and I am not only impressed with its looks but also with the number of health and features it provides. If you are looking for a smartwatch with the right blend of style and performance, then Titan Celestor could be the choice for you, check out the in-depth review to know more about the watch.

Titan Celestor Review: Design and display

Titan Celestor
The Titan Celestor comes in three colour options: Black Eclipse, Aurora Blue, and Moonlight Edition (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
The Titan Celestor comes in three colour options: Black Eclipse, Aurora Blue, and Moonlight Edition (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Before getting into much detail, the Titan Celestor is polished to perfection when it comes to the design factors. The smartwatch comes in three colour options: Black Eclipse, Aurora Blue, and Moonlight Edition. I received the Moonlight Edition which has a titanium-coloured circular watch head along with a rotating functional crown that gives a premium look to the watch. The body is made of metal and it comes with a dual-toned beige-coloured silicone strap which matches with the colour of the watch head. Note that the Titan Celestor has received the 3 ATM water resistance rating, making it compatible for your swimming sessions. It can also withstand heavy rain or water splashes.

The Titan Celestor comes with a range of size adjustment options via the buckle lock, therefore, if you have thin hands like me, you can easily wear the smartwatch without resizing the strap. The smartwatch provides a comfortable fit and it feels extremely lightweight. Titan Celestor features a 1.43-inch Super AMOLED circular display which provides great and colourful visuals. However, the smartwatch comes with thick bezels, but the manual numbers mentioned over the bezels are a good twist to hide the imperfections. With the display, Titan offers 750 nits of peak brightness which provides an adequate view of the content even during direct sunlight. Additionally, the smartwatch supports the Always-On-Display, Lift to View feature, and smooth touch sensitivity which I appreciated in the provided budget. Overall, the Titan Celestor comes with a crisp display, providing users with easy usage and great AMOLED display blending as your style as well as your workout partner.

Titan Celestor Review: Performance and features

Titan Celestor
Titan Celestor offers health features such as Heart Rate Monitoring, Stress Monitoring, Sleep Tracking with score, and more. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Titan Celestor offers health features such as Heart Rate Monitoring, Stress Monitoring, Sleep Tracking with score, and more. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Although the design and display caught my attention at the very glimpse, the performance and features are nothing short of impressive. The Titan Celestor offers plenty of health tracking features such as Heart Rate Monitoring, Stress Monitoring, Sleep Tracking with score, Cadence (step counter), Women's Health Monitoring, and VO2 Max. I did not get the chance to try the VO2 Max feature as it requires heavy physical effort such as aerobics or any other intense exercise, but I tested all the other features. The heart rate tracker was mostly accurate as I compared it with other smartwatches and heart rate tracking earbuds. The steps counter seemed a little out of track in several instances as it also tracks hand movements in steps, so I believe this specific feature could be improved. However, all the other health features such as sleep tracker and stress monitor provided accurate and credible results.

Apart from the health tracking features, the Titan Celestor offers several sports modes such as outdoor running, trail running, cycling, pool swimming, walking, and more. Within these modes, users can track several stats including their heart rate, minutes of selected sports, calories burned, distance, and more. Therefore, this smartwatch could be your great health and fitness companion. Apart from these, the smartwatch also includes advanced features such as in-built GPS, built-in ABC ( Altimeter, Barometer, Compass), SingleSync Bluetooth calling, SOS feature, and more.

Therefore, in terms of features and performance, Titan Celestor provides an exemplary performance throughout the usage

Titan Celestor Review: Software and app support experience

Titan Celestor
Titan Celestor supports an Android and iOS app called "Titan Smart World app." (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Titan Celestor supports an Android and iOS app called "Titan Smart World app." (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The Titan Celestor comes with an easy-to-use user interface and provides a swift experience when it comes to personalisation or navigating different smartwatch features. The smartwatch also provides app support with the Titan Smart World app. The smartphone app is intuitive and provides all the metrics on the dashboard.

The app's dashboard is powered with AI and it showcases data such as steps, calories, sleep metrics, active tasks, my health index, and more. Based on your physical activities the AI provides users with smart health suggestions, making the app your own personal coach. Lastly, the Titan Smart World app also provides helpful articles on mental health, body positivity, and more.

Titan Celestor Review: Battery life

Titan Celestor
Titan Celestor offers up to 7 days of battery life. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Titan Celestor offers up to 7 days of battery life. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The Titan Celestor claims to offer up to 7 days of battery life. However, based on usability and access features such as AOD, the smartwatch provided a 3-day battery life. However, with all the advanced features such as AOD or GPS turned off, you can enjoy the 5 to 6 days of battery life easily. In terms of fast charging, the smartwatch takes more than two hours to power up from 0 to 100 percent.

Titan Celestor Review: Verdict

In my opinion, Titan Celestor meets all the requirements when it comes to style, an abundance of health and fitness features, smart functionalities, impressive performance, and lasting battery life. Therefore, if you are looking for a smartwatch that not only matches your style but also helps you keep on track with maintaining your health and fitness then the Titan Celestor could be a great choice in the price segment of under Rs.10000.

Rating
4 out of 5
Price
INR 9,995/-
Product Name
Celestor
Brand Name
Titan
Pros
  • Crisp display
  • Built-in GPS support
  • Accurate data
  • Android and iOS compatibility
Cons
  • Irratic step count
Specifications
  • Display
    1.43-inch
  • Brightness
    750 nits
  • Battery life
    up to 7 days
  • App support
    Yes

First Published Date: 15 Jul, 12:34 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets