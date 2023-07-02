10 amazing apps that can boost your productivity at work and get you big salary hikes

Are you not able to organize your work properly and it is affecting your productivity? These 10 apps can help you manage your work efficiently and they will not just boost your productivity, but also help you to get big salary hikes in your job.

Todoist: A popular task management app that lets you create to-do lists, set deadlines, and track your progress.

 Trello: A visual project management app that uses boards, lists, and cards to help you organize tasks and collaborate with team members

Evernote: A note-taking app that allows you to capture and organize ideas, documents, and web clippings across different devices.

Forest: A unique app that encourages focus and productivity by rewarding you for staying away from your phone. It uses gamification to help you stay focused.

RescueTime: A time-tracking app that monitors your digital activities and provides detailed reports on how you spend your time. It helps you identify productivity pitfalls and improve your work habits.

Slack: A team communication app that allows you to collaborate with colleagues, share files, and organize conversations into channels. It helps streamline communication and reduce email overload.

Wrike: A popular productivity app and project management software that helps teams and individuals streamline their work and collaborate effectively. It offers a range of features designed to enhance productivity and project management efficiency. 

Focus@Will: A music app that provides scientifically curated music playlists to enhance focus and concentration. It offers different genres and soundtracks.

Google Drive: A cloud storage and collaboration platform that allows you to store and share files, create documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. It enables real-time collaboration with team members.

Notion: A versatile productivity app that combines note-taking, project management, and database functionality. It allows you to create customized workflows, organize information, and collaborate with others

