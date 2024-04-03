10 breathtaking images of Nebulae captured by NASA
Photo Credit: NASA
NASA's WISE mission captured this stunning mosaic of the Heart and Soul nebulae, revealing a mesmerising star-forming complex in the Perseus spiral arm of our Milky Way galaxy.
This captivating image combines data from four space telescopes to showcase all that remains of RCW 86, the oldest documented supernova. The multi-wavelength view highlights the interstellar gas heated by the supernova's shock wave, creating a breathtaking cosmic spectacle.
Pulsar PSR B1509-58: At the heart of this Chandra image lies a pulsar, responsible for an X-ray nebula spanning 150 light years. Its rapid rotation and intense magnetic field generate an energetic wind, sculpting the elaborate nebula seen by Chandra.
NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope captured this ethereal image of the Cat's Paw Nebula, revealing its unique features that resemble a feline footprint, adding a touch of whimsy to the cosmic landscape.
This composite image from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory showcases the location of different elements in the Cassiopeia A supernova remnant, providing insights into the production and dissemination of cosmic elements.
A new composite image of the Crab Nebula combines X-rays from Chandra, optical data from Hubble, and infrared data from Spitzer, offering a comprehensive view of this dynamic celestial object powered by a rapidly spinning pulsar.
NASA's Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory captured the luminous afterglow of explosion GRB 080319B, showcasing the brightest gamma-ray burst afterglow ever seen at the time, a testament to the awe-inspiring power of cosmic events.
This captivating image captured by NASA's NuSTAR reveals the intricate structure of the 'Hand of God,' a pulsar wind nebula shaped by the energetic interactions between a pulsar and its surrounding material, offering new insights into cosmic phenomena.
Keyhole Nebula: SOFIA detected magnetic field streamlines over the Keyhole Nebula, part of the larger Carina Nebula, revealing the intricate interplay of magnetic forces shaping this cosmic landscape.
Swan Nebula: SOFIA detected heat signatures in blue and green areas of the Swan Nebula, showcasing the dynamic processes of gas heating by massive stars and dust warmed by newborn stars, creating a mesmerising cosmic symphony of light and colour.