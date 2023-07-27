10 Computer shortcuts for students: Boost your productivity, ace your exams

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 27, 2023
Easily select all the text in a document or webpage with this powerful shortcut. Whether you need to copy, delete, or format the text, Ctrl + A will copy the entire document. It will save you valuable time.

1. Ctrl + A 

Highlight the text that you want to copy and then do CTRL + C.

2. CTRL + C

Once you've copied something, put the cursor where you want to paste the text and do Ctrl + V. It is your go-to shortcut for pasting text wherever you need it. It's a real time-saver during research and note-taking.

3. Ctrl + V 

Cutting out unnecessary elements is a breeze with Ctrl + Del. Say goodbye to tedious manual deletion.

2. Ctrl + Del 

When working on lengthy documents, Shift + Home lets you quickly highlight text from your current cursor position to the beginning of the document. 

4. CTRL + Home

Effortlessly toggle between multiple open applications using Alt + Tab. Seamlessly switch from your web browser to a word processor or any other active program.

5. Alt + Tab 

Should you encounter any technical issues or unresponsive programs, Ctrl + Alt + Del will come to your rescue. Use it to reboot your system or access the Windows Task Manager for troubleshooting.

6. Ctrl + Alt + Del 

Use the F5 key to refresh web pages, documents, or any content that changes dynamically.

7. F5 

Close applications swiftly with Alt + F4. It's a convenient way to exit programs without reaching for your mouse.

8. Alt + F4 

9. Ctrl + X, and Ctrl + S

