10 Computer shortcuts for students: Boost your productivity, ace your exams
Photo Credit: Pexels
Easily select all the text in a document or webpage with this powerful shortcut. Whether you need to copy, delete, or format the text, Ctrl + A will copy the entire document. It will save you valuable time.
Photo Credit: Pexels
1. Ctrl + A
Photo Credit: Pexels
Highlight the text that you want to copy and then do CTRL + C.
Photo Credit: Pexels
2. CTRL + C
Photo Credit: Pexels
Once you've copied something, put the cursor where you want to paste the text and do Ctrl + V. It is your go-to shortcut for pasting text wherever you need it. It's a real time-saver during research and note-taking.
Photo Credit: Pexels
3. Ctrl + V
Photo Credit: Pexels
Cutting out unnecessary elements is a breeze with Ctrl + Del. Say goodbye to tedious manual deletion.
Photo Credit: Pexels
2. Ctrl + Del
Photo Credit: Pexels
When working on lengthy documents, Shift + Home lets you quickly highlight text from your current cursor position to the beginning of the document.
Photo Credit: Pexels
4. CTRL + Home
Photo Credit: Pexels
Effortlessly toggle between multiple open applications using Alt + Tab. Seamlessly switch from your web browser to a word processor or any other active program.
Photo Credit: Pexels
5. Alt + Tab
Photo Credit: Pexels
Should you encounter any technical issues or unresponsive programs, Ctrl + Alt + Del will come to your rescue. Use it to reboot your system or access the Windows Task Manager for troubleshooting.
Photo Credit: Pexels
6. Ctrl + Alt + Del
Photo Credit: Pexels
Use the F5 key to refresh web pages, documents, or any content that changes dynamically.
Photo Credit: Pexels
7. F5
Photo Credit: Pexels
Close applications swiftly with Alt + F4. It's a convenient way to exit programs without reaching for your mouse.
Photo Credit: Pexels
8. Alt + F4
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
Close applications swiftly with Alt + F4. It's a convenient way to exit programs without reaching for your mouse.
Photo Credit: Pexels
9. Ctrl + X, and Ctrl + S