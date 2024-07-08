10 Hidden GTA San Andreas tips: Boost skills, heal fast, and gain perks for a better playthrough
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Discover hidden tips in GTA San Andreas to enhance your gameplay. Perfect for beginners and veterans alike, these tricks make your playthrough more efficient and enjoyable.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Shoot cars to increase weapon skills. Bring a car to Grove Street, shoot it, store it in the Johnson House's garage, and repeat.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Visit Ammu-Nation shooting ranges. Complete challenges with the Pistol and Micro SMG early in the game after the Doberman mission.
Photo Credit: Reddit
Kill Drug Dealers for quick cash. They drop large amounts of money but approach with caution, as they are armed.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Increase Stamina at the gym first. Use the treadmill and cycle to boost Stamina, which is essential for certain missions.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Find all 100 Gang Tags in Los Santos. Unlock free weapons and ammo in the Johnson House and arm Grove Street gangsters better.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Save Gang Wars for the late game. Progress resets during the story, so resume gang warfare after returning to Los Santos.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Get free shotguns from cop cars. Hijack a police car for a Pump Action Shotgun, but beware of the instant Wanted level.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Heal with Hotdog vans. Find parked Hotdog vans and eat a hotdog to heal CJ. Traffic vans don't work.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Ambulances boost health. Jump in an ambulance for a 20-point health increase and start Paramedic missions to boost maximum health.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Date girlfriends for perks. Katie and Barbara provide benefits like avoiding loss of weapons or money after getting Wasted or Busted. Unlock Medic and Cop uniforms too.
