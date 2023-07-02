10 key takeaways on AI: From not quite being an eco-killer to dirty tricks, check them all out
Academia left behind: Industry produces many more machine learning models than academia, mainly because they have more resources. In 2022, there were 32 industry-produced machine learning models compared to just three produced by academia. In 2014, most models were produced by academia.
Marginal improvements: AI keeps improving, but it's becoming harder to make significant progress on existing benchmarks. However, new benchmarking suites such as BIG-bench and HELM are being released to provide more comprehensive evaluations.
Not quite an eco-killer: AI can have both positive and negative effects on the environment. Some AI systems emit a lot of carbon during training, but there are also models like like BCOOLER are being developed to optimize energy usage
A positive force: AI is helping accelerate scientific progress in various fields, such as hydrogen fusion, matrix manipulation, and antibody generation.
Dirty tricks: The number of incidents involving the unethical use of AI is increasing rapidly.According to the AIAAIC database, the number of AI incidents and controversies has increased 26 times since 2012.
Luring money: Private investment in AI decreased for the first time in a decade in 2022. However, overall investment in AI has significantly increased over the past decade. Global AI private investment was $91.9 billion in 2022, which represented a 26.7% decrease since 2021.
Corporates eye AI advantage: While the adoption of AI by companies has reached a plateau, those that have adopted it continue to gain advantages like cost reductions and revenue increases. McKinsey survey shows the proportion of companies adopting AI in 2022 has more than doubled since 2017.
AI and governments: Policymakers are becoming more interested in AI. An AI Index analysis of the legislative records of 127 countries shows that the number of bills containing “artificial intelligence” that were passed into law increased from just 1 in 2016 to 37 in 2022.
Gung-ho on AI: Chinese citizens have a positive view of AI products and services, while Americans have a more negative opinion. Other countries like Saudi Arabia and India also express positive sentiments towards AI.