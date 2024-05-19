10 most random encounters in GTA 5

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 19, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Concluding Your Business with Simeon Yetarian: After the "Friend Request" and "Mr. Philips" missions, revisit Simeon's car dealership as Michael or Franklin for a unique encounter.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Rednecks on Patrol: Driving near Mount Haan Road and Raton Canyon may lead to a showdown with aggressive rednecks acting as border patrol.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Ursula: Pick up the hitchhiking Ursula near Mount Chiliad and experience her unsettling conversation, leading to potential girlfriend status for Franklin or Trevor.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Disturbing Encounter with Cannibals: Around Grand Chapparal, save a woman from two Altruist cult members in a shocking and disturbing random event.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Here Lies Paula Schultz: In Paleto Bay, rescue a woman being buried alive by two men, highlighting the darker side of GTA 5's world.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

The Damsel in Distress Experience: Investigate a suspicious van in the Grand Senora Desert and uncover a surprising and mysterious encounter.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

I Need a Hero: At a construction site in Little Seoul, save a worker trapped in a flaming vehicle, showcasing a rare moment of heroism.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Altruist Cult Shootout: As Trevor, deliver victims to the Altruist cult for money, eventually triggering a shootout with the cultists.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Hell on Wheels: Find the rare Duke O' Death vehicle at a gas station along Route 68 and survive the ensuing chase by angry rednecks.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

The Haunting at Mount Gordo: Witness the ghost of Jolene Cranley-Evans at Mount Gordo, visible only from 11:00 pm to 12:00 am, adding a supernatural element to the game.

Click here