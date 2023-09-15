10 new electric cars now in US: BMW i5, Mercedes EQE SUV, Lexus RZ, more
Photo Credit: Hyundai
In recent weeks 10 new electric cars have been launched in the US. Check out the BMW i5, Mercedes EQE SUV, Audi Q8 e-tron, and more.
Photo Credit: Alax Kraus/ Bloomberg
BMW i5: The new BMW EV is its latest sedan which can go 295 miles on a charge which is higher than the i4 version. The BMW i5 is priced at $66800.
Photo Credit: Alax Kraus/ Bloomberg
BMW i7: It is also an EV sedan which is built for hills. It can go up to 321 miles on a single charge and it also has a sunroof with an LED light show. The price of BMW i7 is $105700
Photo Credit: Mercedes
Mercedes EQE SUV: This new SUV is the electric version of the Mercedes GLE. The car comes with a spaceship interior, accent light, and more. The new Mercedes SUV is priced at $77900.
Photo Credit: ANI
Audi Q8 e-tron: This EV is a midsized SUV with a 114 kWh battery and the starting price of the new Audi Q8 e-tron is $74400.
Photo Credit: PTI / Kunal Patil
Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback: The Audi Q8 e-tron and Sportback both are similar cars and have the same battery and price of $74400. However, the sport has a different roofline that gives a more sporty look.
Photo Credit: Genesis
Genesis Electrified GV70: It is a midsize SUV which can drive up to 236 miles as per the US Environmental Protection Agency. Its price starts from $66000.
Photo Credit: Lexus
Lexus RZ: It's the first electric vehicle designed by the brand. It can drive up to 220 miles and has a starting price of $60000.
Photo Credit: Frederic. J. BROWN/ AFP
Fisker Ocean: The car is being called as most sustainable SUV which comes with 360 miles of range and is priced at $68999.
Photo Credit: Linh Pham/ Bloomberg
VinFast VF8: The EV comes with different battery sizes there for buyer can pick as per their preference. It can go up to 264 miles and the starting price of VinFast VF8 is $46000.
Photo Credit: Hyundai
Click here
Hyundai Ioniq 6: The new EV by Hyundai comes with a 77.4 kWh battery and can go up to 361 miles on a single charge. The starting price of the car is $41600.