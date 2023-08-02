10 SHOCKING FACTS about our Sun that will blow your mind
Want to know more about the Sun? Here are the ten amazing facts about the solar system's star that will take you by surprise. Read here to get a clearer concept about the Sun.
The Sun is about 100 times wider than Earth and roughly about 10 times wider than Jupiter. If that's too big a number to wrap your head around, consider this: If the sun were as big as the front door, then Earth would be about the size of a nickel.
The Sun is the only star in our solar system, located at its center, and its gravity holds the solar system together.
The Sun is made of super-hot, electrically charged gas called plasma. This plasma rotates at different speeds on different parts of the Sun. The Sun completes its one rotation at its equator equal to 25 days on Earth.
The Sun doesn’t actually have a solid surface because it’s a ball of plasma.
Above the Sun’s surface are its thin chromosphere and the huge corona (crown).
The Sun doesn’t have its own moon but it is orbited by eight planets, at least five dwarf planets, millions of asteroids, and perhaps three trillion comets and icy bodies.
There are several spacecraft that are on the mission to explore the Sun, those are Parker Solar Probe, STEREO, Solar Orbiter, SOHO, Solar Dynamics Observatory, Hinode, IRIS, and Wind.
The Sun is believed to be surrounded by a disk of gas and dust early in its history when the solar system was first forming 4.6 billion years ago. Some of that dust is still around today, in several dust rings that circle the Sun.
Sun is the source of life. Nothing can survive on the sun but it is an important source of energy and life on the Earth.
The temperature in the Sun's core is about 27 million degrees Fahrenheit (15 million degrees Celsius) – hot enough to sustain nuclear fusion with ease.