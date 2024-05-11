10 things removed from GTA 5: Vehicle Delivery Mechanic, Random Supply Drop and more
Photo Credit: rockstargames
The Money Truck: Do you remember the thrill of chasing down the elusive money truck in GTA 5? Sadly, this exciting feature has been removed from the game, leaving players reminiscing about the days of high-speed pursuits for cash.
Photo Credit: rockstargames
Vehicle Delivery Mechanic: Gone are the days when a mechanic would deliver your vehicles to you in GTA 5. This convenient service has disappeared, leaving players to fend for themselves when it comes to acquiring their desired rides.
Photo Credit: rockstargames
Glitchy Garage Exploits: Once upon a time, players discovered a glitch that allowed them to add single-player vehicles to their garage in GTA 5. However, this loophole has since been closed, putting an end to the garage shenanigans.
Photo Credit: rockstargames
Vanishing Artistic Structures: The beach in GTA 5 used to feature a magnificent artistic structure that added flair to the landscape. Unfortunately, this iconic landmark has disappeared without a trace, leaving players to wonder about its fate.
Photo Credit: rockstargames
Weapon Variety: Before the game launched, GTA 5 boasted a plethora of weapons. However, some of these firearms were removed from the final version of the game, leaving players with a slightly smaller arsenal to wreak havoc with.
Photo Credit: rockstargames
Missing Forces: Players were once teased with the possibility of forces being added to GTA 5, but this feature never materialized in the game, leaving fans wondering what could have been.
Photo Credit: rockstargames
Single Player Dating Profile Pictures: Rockstar crafted dating profile pictures for single-player characters in GTA 5, adding a touch of realism to their virtual lives. However, this detail was ultimately scrapped from the game.
Photo Credit: rockstargames
Unique Mission Completion Sounds: Each character in GTA 5 used to have a unique sound play when a mission was completed, adding a personalized touch to the game. Unfortunately, this feature has since been removed.
Photo Credit: rockstargames
Sharing Money with Friends: In the past, players could share money with friends in GTA 5, leading to generous handouts of virtual cash. However, this feature was removed due to abuse by players.
Photo Credit: rockstargames
Click here
Random Supply Drops: Players used to encounter random supply drops in GTA 5 lobbies, which rewarded them with money and gear for collecting them. Sadly, these drops have disappeared from the game.