1049-foot Asteroid coming, says NASA; Gigantic space missile to come fearfully close to Earth
NASA has raised an alert about a huge asteroid that is set to have a close encounter with Earth.
NASA has reported that a 1049-foot asteroid, categorized as potentially hazardous, will be approaching Earth on March 14.
If an asteroid of this size were to collide with Earth, it could potentially cause widespread destruction.
It could flatten hundreds of kilometers of land and trigger earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions and more.
The asteroid was recently added to the NASA Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) database, which has revealed some important information regarding the asteroid.
The name of the asteroid is Asteroid 2023 CM, and it was first observed just recently- as recently as on February 2 of this year.
The asteroid is traveling at a mind-numbing speed of 50474 kilometers per hour.
The predicted speed is extremely high, as most of the asteroids travel in the range of 25,000-40,000 kilometers per hour.
However, early predictions highlight that the asteroid will come as close as 3.9 million kilometers to the Earth and no further.
The asteroid has been classified as potentially hazardous.
3.9 million kilometres is a very small number when it concerns fast travelling space objects, especially as they can change direction due to unforeseen circumstances.