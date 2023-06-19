 11% price cut rolled out on iPhone 13; check the Flipkart deal

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Jun 19, 2023
iPhone 13 is a premium phone that costs a lot. However, Flipkart has rolled out a big price cut and you can reduce it further with other offers.

The iPhone 13 boasts the A15 Bionic chipset, manufactured on a 5nm platform, making it a very fast smartphone.

It has large sensors with Sensor Shift Stabilization, that enhance its camera capabilities. iPhone 13 continues to be regarded as one of the top smartphones in the market.

iPhone 13 has now received a substantial price cut on Flipkart.

iPhone 13 is fully priced at Rs. 69,900. However, Flipkart is currently offering an 11% discount.

iPhone 13 price drops down to  just Rs. 61,999 after the discount.

Through the exchange and bank offers, you can reduce the price even more.

Exchange bonus on the iPhone 13 is as high as up to Rs. 35,000.

The exact value of the exchange bonus depends on the model and condition of your old device.

iPhone 13 bank offers too are there that customers can take advantage of. If you use HDFC Credit and Debit cards, you can enjoy Rs. 2,000 off.

Additionally, those utilizing the Flipkart Axis Bank card can get 5% cashback while purchasing the iPhone 13.

