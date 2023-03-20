110-foot Asteroid to buzz Earth! Colossal rock speeding at 39058kmph, NASA says
A scary 110-foot asteroid is rushing towards Earth and will come too close to it, NASA reveals.(Pixabay)
Several asteroids make close approaches to Earth almost on a daily basis, but they are mostly small. (Pixabay)
However, this upcoming asteroid, dubbed Asteroid 2023 FT, will get as close as 3.18 million miles (5.12 million kilometres) to Earth. (Pixabay)
As per NASA’s JPL data, asteroid 2023 FT is a 110-foot giant, which is as equal as the size of an airplane. (Pixabay)
Not just that, it is travelling at a blistering speed of 39058 kmph and make closest approach on March 22. (Pixabay)
What also makes Asteroid 2023 FT such a big threat is that it can deviate from its orbit and head directly for a collision with Earth. Even a slight deviation can become dangerous.(Wikimedia Commons)
According to TheSky.org, the asteroid 2023 FT was detected on March 13, 2023 and belongs to the Apollo group. (Pixabay)
The Apollo group of asteroids is a group of near-Earth asteroids named after 1862 Apollo, the first asteroid discovered in this group. (Pixabay)
Should you worry? Not really! This asteroid is not a potential threat. You should know that NASA keeps track of these asteroids coming close to Earth. (Pixabay)
NASA has implemented a range of ground-based and space-based technologies, such as telescopes and satellites, to monitor the skies and keep track of any potential asteroid threats. (Pixabay)
Check here
One of the most advanced methods is planetary radar, which employs radio telescopes at the Deep Space Network operated by NASA and the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico to obtain highly detailed information about asteroids. (Pixabay)