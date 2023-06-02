120-foot asteroid rushing towards Earth at 27287 kmph, NASA data shows
Asteroids have been a matter of concern since it was found that the Chicxulub asteroid killed the dinosaurs around 66 mn years ago. Now, there is a 120-foot-wide large asteroid rushing towards Earth and here is what NASA says.
To detect the danger of these monster rocks in advance, NASA and other space agencies keep a close watch. These are also dubbed as Near-Earth Objects.
One of these giant asteroids is set to make its closest approach towards Earth in a couple of days!
NASA uses ground-based telescopes, such as Pans-STARRS1 in Maui, Hawaii, and the Catalina Sky Survey near Tucson, Arizona to track the path of these asteroids.
Apart from these, NASA also has a space-based telescope, dubbed NEOWISE, that has been tasked with finding, tracking, and characterizing NEOs, and identifying those that may pose a hazard to Earth.
Now, these data from these NASA telescopes have found an asteroid named 2023 JR2, which is set to come uncomfortably close to Earth soon.
The asteroid 2023 JR2 is rushing at a fiery speed of 27287 kmph, NASA’s CNEOS data indicated.
How large is it? The asteroid is said to be approximately 120-foot in size as per NASA's JPL data.
Also, this asteroid may make a close approach to Earth of around 4.05 million miles on June 4.