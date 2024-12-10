12th Fail, Stree 2 and other most popular movies in India (2024): Check Google’s list

Here are the top movie searches that captured attention this year.

Stree 2

Kalki 2898 AD

12th Fail

Laapata Ladies

Hanu-Man

Maharaja

Majnummel Boys

The Greatest of All Time

Salaar

Anvesham

