130-foot Asteroid 2022 MM1 racing towards Earth at a scary 35086 kmph today
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Due to the potential danger that large asteroids hold for Earth, NASA has deployed a huge tech fleet on ground and in space to keep track of them. This includes optical telescopes, radars, infrared telescopes to spacecraft.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA’s tech has detected a scary asteroid heading towards Earth today. This space rock has been dubbed as Asteroid 2022 MM1 and it will make a close approach today, June 29.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA’s JPL watch board has indicated that the upcoming asteroid is as big as an airplane. It measures around 130-foot in size.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Data from NASA's telescopes have further confirmed that it will make a close approach at just 2.34 million miles to Earth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
This space rock is racing towards the planet at a blazing speed of 35086 kmph, NASA’s CNEOS data confirmed.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Thankfully, due to its size, it is not a potentially hazardous asteroid. But being vigilant is what NASA's job is and that is exactly what it is doing.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
This is because asteroids can deviate from their predicted orbital path due to various reasons and hit a planet.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
How is it possible? The orbital path of an asteroid can be influenced by gravitational interactions with other celestial bodies.
Photo Credit: NASA
This can shift an asteroid away from its original orbit, making it head towards any nearby planet.
Photo Credit: NASA
Click here
To keep an eye on these asteroids, NASA has deployed its tech as far and wide as posible. It includes Pan-STARRS, Catalina Sky Survey, NEOWISE telescope, and Goldstone Solar System Radar, which are constantly at work.