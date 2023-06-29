130-foot Asteroid  2022 MM1 racing towards Earth at a scary 35086 kmph today

Published Jun 29, 2023
Due to the potential danger that large asteroids hold for Earth, NASA has deployed a huge tech fleet on ground and in space to keep track of them. This includes optical telescopes, radars, infrared telescopes to spacecraft.

NASA’s tech has detected a scary asteroid heading towards Earth today. This space rock has been dubbed as Asteroid 2022 MM1 and it will make a close approach today, June 29.

NASA’s JPL watch board has indicated that the upcoming asteroid is as big as an airplane. It measures around 130-foot in size.

Data from NASA's telescopes have further confirmed that it will make a close approach at just 2.34 million miles to Earth.

This space rock is racing towards the planet at a blazing speed of 35086 kmph, NASA’s CNEOS data confirmed. 

Thankfully, due to its size, it is not a potentially hazardous asteroid. But being vigilant is what NASA's job is and that is exactly what it is doing. 

This is because asteroids can deviate from their predicted orbital path due to various reasons and hit a planet. 

How is it possible? The orbital path of an asteroid can be influenced by gravitational interactions with other celestial bodies. 

This can shift an asteroid away from its original orbit, making it head towards any nearby planet.

To keep an eye on these asteroids, NASA has deployed its tech as far and wide as posible. It includes Pan-STARRS, Catalina Sky Survey, NEOWISE telescope, and Goldstone Solar System Radar, which are constantly at work. 

