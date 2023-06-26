130-foot asteroid 2023 MO2 set to zoom past Earth at a fiery 46370 kmph, NASA reveals
NASA has warned that a massive 130-foot wide Asteroid 2023 MO2 will make its closest approach towards Earth tomorrow. Is it a matter of concern?
A huge number of giant asteroids can be found orbiting the Sun within the asteroid belt situated between Mars and Jupiter.
However, when these asteroids deviate from their path and are sent plunging out of orbit by some external force, they can come towards Earth and when they do, they present a potential threat.
To assess the potential danger from these monster rocks, NASA keeps an eye on asteroids and other near-Earth celestial objects through its various telescopes.
Ground-based telescopes and NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft are currently used to locate NEOs.
The latest data says that a total of three asteroids are rushing towards Earth at a great pace.
The largest of them all is said to have a diameter of 130-foot, which is equal to an airplane, which is set to buzz Earth on June 27.
NASA’s CNEOS data says that it is speeding at a fiery pace of 46370 kmph.
This giant asteroid will make the closest approach at a distance of 3.48 million miles, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) mentioned.
Fortunately, this particular asteroid 2023 MO2 has not been classified as a threat to Earth.
Nevertheless, there are instances when the gravitational force of a planet can cause an asteroid to deviate from its course and head towards a planet like Earth, posing a potential impact risk.