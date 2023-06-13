15% discount! iPhone 13 deal is simply huge! Just check out the new low price
The iPhone 13 deal has been rolled out during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, which is on now. iPhone 13 is one of the best phones in the world and with a big discount, it certainly comes under the "buy" category.
If you are interested in this iPhone 13 deal, then know that the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale will be live till June 14.
iPhone 13 discount is quite substantial and buyers will get a premium phone without having to pay the full price.
First, know what the iPhone 13 offers in terms of specs: It packs a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, an A15 Bionic chip, and a dual-camera system, consisting of a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens.
iPhone 13 price is originally Rs. 69,900, but after the discount, it is available at just Rs. 58,999.
Yes, iPhone 13 discount has made the phone drop into the category of smartphones under 60000 category.
Then there is the iPhone 13 exchange deal as well as bank offers.
The exchange deal is worth up to Rs. 35,000 if you trade-in your old smartphone. The condition of your phone will decide how much of that you will get.
iPhone 13 bank offers include a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 750, on SBI Credit Card transactions and there is a 5 percent discount available on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions.