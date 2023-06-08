1500-foot asteroid speeding towards Earth at a blazing 77301 kmph, NASA warns
NASA telescopes have revealed a gigantic asteroid heading towards Earth next week. Is it potentially hazardous?
The space rock that is worrying scientists has been named Asteroid 488453 (1994 XD).
It is a giant 1500-foot-wide asteroid, which is as big as a bridge and will be approaching very close to Earth next week.
As per NASA's JPL, the gigantic rock will reach as close to Earth as 1.97 million miles on June 12.
Not just this, NASA's CNEOS data has revealed at it is moving at an enormous speed of 77301 kmph!
Is it a potentially hazardous asteroid? Yes, it is!
Whenever a Near-Earth Object (NEO) approaches within 4.6 million miles or 7.5 million kilometres that is larger than about 150 meters, NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office issues a warning and marks it as a potentially hazardous asteroid.
Due to its enormous size and close approach to Earth, Asteroid 1994 XD is considered to be potentially hazardous.
To detect danger from this upcoming colossal monster rock, NASA is using various technological assets.
To track upcoming asteroids, NASA uses ground-based telescopes, such as Pans-STARRS1 in Maui, Hawaii, and the Catalina Sky Survey near Tucson, Arizona.
It also has the use of a space-based telescope, which is called NEOWISE. It has been tasked with finding, tracking, and characterizing NEOs, and identifying those that may pose a hazard to Earth.