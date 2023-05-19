150-foot asteroid speeding towards Earth at a blazing 82341 kmph, NASA data shows
NASA has warned about a close approach of the 150-foot-wide Asteroid 2021 JK7 coming at a fiery speed soon. Know its speed, distance, and trajectory here.
One of the giant asteroids is getting closer to Earth soon, which is causing concern for NASA scientists.
The upcoming asteroid dubbed 2021 JK7 is rushing at a fiery speed of 82341 kmph, NASA’s CNEOS data revealed.
The asteroid 2021 JK7 was detected on May 10, 2021 and it belongs to the Apollo group, Sky.org said.
NASA has mentioned that the asteroid is as big as 150-foot in size and will come as close as 3.97 million miles to Earth on May 22.
To avoid any mishap, NASA and other space agencies keep a constant watch on these upcoming asteroids.
Any asteroid which comes within 4.6 million miles towards Earth and has larger than 150 meters in size, is termed as potentially hazardous asteroid.
That's the reason, this 150-foot-wide asteroid is not hazardous, but still, any asteroid can deviate from its orbit.
A small deviation in its orbit can lead to catastrophic consequences for Earth. And that’s why asteroid 2021 JK7 poses a great risk.
To detect the asteroids in advance, NASA uses Pans-STARRS1 in Maui, Hawaii, and the Catalina Sky Survey near Tucson, Arizona.
While the space-based telescope is NEOWISE, which is tasked with finding, tracking, and characterizing NEOs, and identifying those that may pose a hazard to Earth.