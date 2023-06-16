16% off! iPhone 14 price slashed during Amazon Apple Days Sale
Apple Days sale is live on Amazon! During this sale, iPhone 14 price has been cut to a new low.
The iPhone 14, which is normally priced at Rs. 79900, can be purchased with a flat 16% discount.
With this deal during the Apple Days Sale, you can buy the 128GB iPhone 14 for Rs. 67499 on Amazon.
Yes, you can now enjoy the premium iPhone 14 at an astonishingly low price and that too without any bank offers or exchange deals.
However, if you're looking to reduce the price of the iPhone 14 even more, then take advantage of bank and trade-in offers.
By using an HSBC Bank Credit Card for your iPhone 14, you'll instantly receive a discount of Rs. 250.
On top of that, you have the option to trade in your old smartphone and receive a generous discount of up to Rs. 22800 on the iPhone 14.
Please note that the discount offered through the exchange deal may vary depending on the condition of the device you intend to trade in.
What does iPhone 14 have to offer? Know that the iPhone 14 is equipped with a 5-core GPU A15 Bionic chipset.
Moreover, it gets some life-saving features such as Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection, which is a major upgrade from the iPhone 13.