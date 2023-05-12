160-foot monster asteroid moving towards Earth at fiery 54995 kmph; close approach tomorrow
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA has warned that Asteroid 2023 JG is approaching Earth tomorrow at a blazing speed.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
A number of massive asteroids have had close encounters with Earth recently.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
These asteroids range from giant skyscrapers to small buses.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Last month, a gigantic 1500-foot asteroid passed close to the Earth. Thankfully, it did not collide with our planet, but passed by very closely.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
However, it is crucial to track these upcoming asteroids because even a small deviation in its orbit can lead to catastrophic consequences for Earth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Now, another asteroid is on its path to make the closest approach towards Earth tomorrow, which is causing concern for NASA.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The upcoming asteroid dubbed 2023 JG is rushing at a fiery speed of 54995 kmph towards our planet, NASA’s CNEOS data revealed.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The asteroid is as big as 160-foot in size, which is equal to the size of an airplane.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA’s JPL has revealed that it will come as close as 4.42 million miles to Earth on May 13.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The good part is that the asteroid 2023 JG isn't a potential hazard near-Earth object.
Photo Credit: NASA
Check More
NASA and other space agencies keep a close watch on such space rocks through telescopes like the NEOWISE.