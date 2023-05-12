160-foot monster asteroid moving towards Earth at fiery 54995 kmph; close approach tomorrow

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 12, 2023
NASA has warned that Asteroid 2023 JG is approaching Earth tomorrow at a blazing speed.

A number of massive asteroids have had close encounters with Earth recently. 

These asteroids range from giant skyscrapers to small buses. 

Last month, a gigantic 1500-foot asteroid passed close to the Earth. Thankfully, it did not collide with our planet, but passed by very closely. 

However, it is crucial to track these upcoming asteroids because even a small deviation in its orbit can lead to catastrophic consequences for Earth.

Now, another asteroid is on its path to make the closest approach towards Earth tomorrow, which is causing concern for NASA.

The upcoming asteroid dubbed 2023 JG is rushing at a fiery speed of 54995 kmph towards our planet, NASA’s CNEOS data revealed. 

The asteroid is as big as 160-foot in size, which is equal to the size of an airplane. 

NASA’s JPL has revealed that it will come as close as 4.42 million miles to Earth on May 13.

The good part is that the asteroid 2023 JG isn't a potential hazard near-Earth object. 

NASA and other space agencies keep a close watch on such space rocks through telescopes like the NEOWISE.

