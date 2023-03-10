162-foot Asteroid may HIT Earth on Valentine's Day, NASA reveals all
Valentine's Day has been a day of love for everyone. But on February 14, 2046, love may be the farthest thing from the minds of humanity, all because of a hazardous asteroid, NASA reveals.
NASA scientists have been tracking a new asteroid dubbed 2023 DW, which may well impact Earth.
NASA says when new objects are first discovered, it takes several weeks of data crunching to reduce uncertainties and adequately predict their orbits years into the future.
This was done for Asteroid 2023 DW and it has been revealed that there is a threat it may crash into Earth on February 14, 2046.
However, orbit analysts will continue to monitor asteroid 2023 DW and update predictions as more data comes in.
NASA says that the asteroid has a diameter of about 49.29 metres (162-foot).
Currently, the monster rock is moving at a speed of 24.63 km per second.
Also, asteroid 2023 DW takes about 271 days to complete one orbit around the Sun.
So, should we worry about this massive asteroid strike to Earth?
NASA has recently tested its ability to move an asteroid away from its route. This mission was called DART.
It successfully diverted an asteroid from its path by crashing a spacecraft into it.
If needed, NASA may utilise the same method to protect Earth from a potential asteroid threat.