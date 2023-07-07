190-foot Asteroid 2023 LN1 rushing towards Earth at 20844 kmph, NASA reveals
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA has recently detected a stadium-sized 880-foot asteroid, which safely flew past the Earth today, albeit at very close quarters. Now, NASA has detected a new asteroid that will soon make an uncomfortably closest approach to Earth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA’s has detected a scary asteroid dubbed 2023 LN1 heading towards Earth on July 10.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
As per the information shared by NASA’s JPL, which shares the list of upcoming asteroids, this asteroid is as big as an airplane. It measures around 190-foot in size.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA has further confirmed that it will make a close approach at just 4.26 million miles to Earth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA CNEOS tracked its speed, which is said to be around 20844 kmph.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Although, NASA hasn’t marked it as a potentially hazardous asteroid, but every asteroid poses a threat to Earth due to the (slim) chance of deviation from its orbit.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Notably, NASA says that the orbital path of an asteroid can be influenced by gravitational interactions with other celestial bodies.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
That means it can veer away from its original orbit, making it head towards any nearby planet.
Photo Credit: NASA
Due to the potential danger, NASA uses a wide range of telescopes and spacecraft to keep track of these upcoming asteroids.
Photo Credit: NASA
This includes Pan-STARRS, Catalina Sky Survey, NEOWISE telescope, and Goldstone Solar System Radar.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Click here
Constant watch is required as asteroids, and comets too, hold a significant threat to the planet and many new ones are being found on a regular basis. The threat can emanate from an asteroid that appears suddenly out of the glare of the Sun, an area that is tough to track.