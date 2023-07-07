190-foot Asteroid 2023 LN1 rushing towards Earth at 20844 kmph, NASA reveals

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 07, 2023
NASA has recently detected a stadium-sized 880-foot asteroid, which safely flew past the Earth today, albeit at very close quarters. Now, NASA has detected a new asteroid that will soon make an uncomfortably closest approach to Earth.

NASA’s has detected a scary asteroid dubbed 2023 LN1 heading towards Earth on July 10.

As per the information shared by NASA’s JPL, which shares the list of upcoming asteroids, this asteroid is as big as an airplane. It measures around 190-foot in size.

NASA has further confirmed that it will make a close approach at just 4.26 million miles to Earth.

NASA CNEOS tracked its speed, which is said to be around 20844 kmph. 

Although, NASA hasn’t marked it as a potentially hazardous asteroid, but every asteroid poses a threat to Earth due to the (slim) chance of deviation from its orbit.

Notably, NASA says that the orbital path of an asteroid can be influenced by gravitational interactions with other celestial bodies. 

That means it can veer away from its original orbit, making it head towards any nearby planet. 

Due to the potential danger, NASA uses a wide range of telescopes and spacecraft to keep track of these upcoming asteroids. 

This includes Pan-STARRS, Catalina Sky Survey, NEOWISE telescope, and Goldstone Solar System Radar. 

Constant watch is required as asteroids, and comets too, hold a significant threat to the planet and many new ones are being found on a regular basis. The threat can emanate from an asteroid that appears suddenly out of the glare of the Sun, an area that is tough to track.

