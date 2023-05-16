200-foot asteroid and a 52-foot asteroid set to come very close to Earth: NASA
Gigantic 200-foot and 52-foot asteroids are all set for a very close encounter with Earth, revealed NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
A 46-foot asteroid, about the size of a house, will be nearing planet Earth today on May 16.
Named as Asteroid 2023 JO1, it will make its closest approach at just 1.86 million miles.
Asteroid 2023 JO1 is speeding at 29779 kmph, revealed NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office.
The 200-foot Asteroid 2023 JD2, will make its closest approach to Earth on May 16 too. It will come as close as just 3.5 million miles.
This 39-foot asteroid has been named Asteroid 2023 JS1.
This asteroid will make its closest Earth approach at a distance of 1.35 million miles tomorrow, May 17.
Asteroid 2023 JS1 is travelling at a speed of 28675 kilometers per hour.
This 52-foot asteroid will approach Earth on May 17 too, NASA's CNEOS data showed.
Asteroid 2023 JT2 will come uncomfortably close at almost 2.63 kilometers
Asteroid 2023 JT2 is speeding towards Earth at 16241 kmph.
This 23-foot asteroid, named Asteroid 2023 HG11, will make its closest approach to Earth on May 20.
Asteroid 2023 HG11 will come as close as 2.82 million miles.
NASA has deployed cutting edge technology on Earth as well as in space to keep a constant eye on these asteroids in order to quickly find out which one is coming too close to Earth.
This will enable NASA and other space agencies to get an early warning if an asteroid is about to crash on Earth.
NASA uses various optical and radio telescopes as well as ground-based telescopes such as NASA's NEOWISE to track these asteroids.