236-foot asteroid moving towards Earth, NASA data shows

Published May 25, 2023
NASA has warned that asteroid 2023 KF is set for a close encounter with Earth tomorrow.

NASA and other space agencies keep a close watch on near-Earth objects like asteroids because of their potential for wreaking havoc.  

Among these dangerous near-Earth objects is are asteroids! 

To track upcoming asteroids, NASA uses ground-based telescopes, such as Pans-STARRS1 in Maui, Hawaii, and the Catalina Sky Survey near Tucson, Arizona.

It also has the use of a space-based telescope, which is called NEOWISE. It has been tasked with finding, tracking, and characterizing NEOs, and identifying those that may pose a hazard to Earth.

These NASA telescopes have now found another scary asteroid which is set to buzz Earth tomorrow. 

The upcoming asteroid dubbed 2023 KF is rushing at a fiery speed of 28805 kmph, NASA’s CNEOS data indicated. 

The asteroid is said to be approximately 236-foot in size as per CNEOS data. 

Also, this asteroid may make its close approach around 4.25 million miles from Earth on May 26.

