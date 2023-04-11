2400-foot scary asteroid, 4 other space rocks, set for close Earth approach
NASA has revealed details concerning several asteroids that are expected to come close to Earth, providing specifics such as their speed, distance, and other relevant data.
Asteroid 2023 GG – Asteroid 2023 GG will make its extremely close approach to the planet today, April 11.
The asteroid, with a width of almost 240 feet, will approach at a distance of 1.5 million kilometers and at a speed of nearly 38007 kilometers per hour.
Asteroid 2023 FE5 - Asteroid 2023 FE5 is currently heading towards Earth and will pass by Earth today, April 11.
The asteroid is almost 87 feet wide, travelling at almost 20977 kilometers per hour while making its closest approach at 4.4 million kilometers.
Asteroid 2023 FS10 – Asteroid 2023 FS10, with a width of 65 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth on April 12.
The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 27378 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 1.24 million kilometers.
Asteroid 2012 KY3 – Asteroid 2012 KY3, with a colossal size of 2200 feet across, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on April 13.
This asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 63186 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 4.7 million kilometers.
Asteroid 2019 GK21 – Asteroid 2019 GK21 will make its closest approach to Earth on April 13. In terms of size, it is almost 84 feet wide.
As per NASA, it will come as close as 5.8 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 29011 kilometers per hour.