240-foot Asteroid 2023 NR1 rushing towards Earth at a fiery 54710 kmph, NASA warns

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 21, 2023
NASA has warned that a massive 240-foot wide Asteroid 2023 NR1 will make its closest approach towards Earth tomorrow. Is it a matter of concern? NASA reveals. 

Generally, most of the asteroids can be found orbiting the Sun within the asteroid belt situated between Mars and Jupiter. 

But once any of these asteroids deviate from their path, they can come towards Earth and become a potential threat.

NASA has deployed its tech to keep a constant check on these potential threats.

Now, there are a total of three asteroids that are rushing towards Earth at a blazing pace tomorrow on July 22. 

Among these, the largest is said to have a diameter of 240-foot, which is equal to an airplane. 

NASA’s CNEOS data says that it is speeding at a fiery pace of 54710 kmph. 

This giant aeroplane-sized asteroid will make the closest approach at a distance of 696000 miles, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) mentioned. 

Is it a potentially dangerous asteroid? Thankfully, the asteroid 2023 NR1 has not been classified as a threat to Earth. 

But to avoid any potential risk, NASA’s Ground-based telescopes and NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft are currently observing the change in speed, distance and path of the upcoming asteroid. 

