240-foot Asteroid 2023 NR1 rushing towards Earth at a fiery 54710 kmph, NASA warns
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA has warned that a massive 240-foot wide Asteroid 2023 NR1 will make its closest approach towards Earth tomorrow. Is it a matter of concern? NASA reveals.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Generally, most of the asteroids can be found orbiting the Sun within the asteroid belt situated between Mars and Jupiter.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
But once any of these asteroids deviate from their path, they can come towards Earth and become a potential threat.
Photo Credit: NASA
NASA has deployed its tech to keep a constant check on these potential threats.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Now, there are a total of three asteroids that are rushing towards Earth at a blazing pace tomorrow on July 22.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Among these, the largest is said to have a diameter of 240-foot, which is equal to an airplane.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA’s CNEOS data says that it is speeding at a fiery pace of 54710 kmph.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
This giant aeroplane-sized asteroid will make the closest approach at a distance of 696000 miles, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) mentioned.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Is it a potentially dangerous asteroid? Thankfully, the asteroid 2023 NR1 has not been classified as a threat to Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Click here
But to avoid any potential risk, NASA’s Ground-based telescopes and NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft are currently observing the change in speed, distance and path of the upcoming asteroid.