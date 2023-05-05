290-foot asteroid coming towards Earth at 41856 kmph, NASA warns; know how close it will get
A monstrous 290-foot hazardous asteroid is rushing towards Earth, NASA reveals. Does odanger does it pose any danger? Find out how close it will get to Earth.
This dangerous asteroid is hurtling towards Earth and it will come very close soon! This asteroid will get a little too close to Earth for comfort on May 7.
As per NASA’s JPL, this asteroid, dubbed Asteroid 2023 HP1 will come horrifyingly close, as close as 3.81 million miles to Earth.
Second, at 290-foot wide in size, it is a giant - as big as a skyscraper.
Thirdly, Asteroid 2023 HP1 is travelling at a fiery speed of 41856 kmph.
According to TheSky.org, Asteroid 2023 HP1 was detected on April 16, 2023, and belongs to the Apollo group.
However, it is not expected to get any closer than that, barring any eventuality. Therefore, it is not potentially hazardous.
The next close approach of Asteroid 2023 HP1 to our planet is expected on May 23, 2121.
NASA tag all objects as potentially hazardous if they approach within 4.6 million miles of Earth and have a size larger than about 150 meters.
Considering its size, a slight deflection of this asteroid from its orbit can lead to a catastrophic strike against Earth!
Hence, to detect such dangerous asteroids in advance, there are several Earth and Sky-based technologies like telescopes, satellites, and more deployed by NASA.