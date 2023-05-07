290-foot wide scary asteroid, 4 others, racing towards Earth; NASA reveals speed and more
Photo Credit: Pixabay
A scary 290-foot asteroid and another measured at 250-foot are nearing Earth along with three other space rocks, says NASA.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Asteroid 2023 HT6: This is a 67 foot wide asteroid. It is speeding towards Earth at 33012 kilometers per hour.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
This asteroid will make its closest approach to planet Earth on Sunday, May 7, at a distance of 1.23 million kilometers.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Asteroid 2023 HP1: It will come close to planet Earth on Sunday, May 7. This is a 290-foot, building sized, asteroid and it is travelling at a fiery speed of 41868 kilometers per hour.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
This asteroid will make the closest Earth approach at a distance of 1.63 million kilometers.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Asteroid 2023 HG1: It will make a close approach to Earth on May 9. This is a 60-foot, house sized, asteroid.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
This asteroid is travelling at a speed of 8496 kilometers per hour. Closest approach to Earth will be at a distance of 4.16 million kilometers.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Asteroid 2023 HT4: This 250 foot space giant will be nearing Earth on May 12, 2023 it is travelling at a high speed of 32184 kilometers per hour.
Photo Credit: NASA
It will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 6.08 million kilometers.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Asteroid 2021 JK7: This 150 foot asteroid will make its closest approach at a distance of 6.38 million kilometers.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Click here
The asteroid is speeding at 82332 kilometers per hour.