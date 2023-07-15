3 best habit tracker apps and 5 good habits for health, wealth and success
Success is defined differently for everyone, but habits play a crucial role. Here are 5 habits that successful people swear by that can lead you to health, wealth and success.
Successful people like billionaire Elon Musk focus on one goal at a time, eliminating distractions and accelerating progress. Cultivate this habit through deliberate practice and goal setting.
Habit 1: Single Pointed Focus
High achievers view failure as a learning opportunity. Embrace failure to foster resilience, ingenuity, and tenacity. Remember that setbacks are part of the journey to success.
Habit 2: No Fear of Failure
Success requires unwavering commitment. Take inspiration from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and stay committed to your goals. Set SMART goals and periodically review and adjust them.
Habit 3: Unwavering Commitment to Goals
Masterful time management is crucial. Learn from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and strategically allocate time to move closer to your goals. Prioritise, delegate, and avoid procrastination.
Habit 4: Taking Charge of Your Time
Berkshire Hathaway chief Warren Buffett dedicates time to solitude for creativity, focus, and effective planning. Schedule regular alone time for reflection, brainstorming, and strategizing.
Habit 5: Spending Time Alone to Think and Plan
Use a habit tracking app like “Habitica” to monitor your progress, set reminders, and stay motivated on your path to success.
App 1: Habit Tracker app
Optimise your productivity and manage your time effectively with time management apps like “Todoist” that offer features like task scheduling, reminders, and progress tracking.
App 2: Time Management App app
Practice mindfulness and improve focus with meditation apps like “Headspace”. Regular meditation can help reduce stress, enhance creativity, and improve overall well-being.
App 3: Meditation and Mindfulness App