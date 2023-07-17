3 productivity apps to embrace and 5 habits you should give up
Photo Credit: pexels
Having good habits is important for personal and professional growth. It enables you to boost your productivity, convince peers and superiors about your reliability, promote teamwork, get job satisfaction and better pay.
Photo Credit: pexels
Procrastination:
Delaying a task or doing it at the last minute can affect your productivity and can lead to overburden of incomplete tasks and exhaustion.
Photo Credit: pexels
Lack of goal setting:
If you don’t have small and long-term goals, you will always struggle with work and productivity. Therefore set SMART goals and deadlines to stay ahead of your commitments.
Photo Credit: pexels
Perfectionism:
Setting high-standards can stop you from grabbing great opportunities in life. Focus on delivering high quality work, but do not get stuck and lose sight of the target. Perfectionism can often stand in the way.
Photo Credit: pexels
Constant comparison:
Making comparisons to undermining yourself can affect work efficiency. Therefore, focus on your own progress and achievements.
Photo Credit: pexels
Lack of self-discipline:
Being disciplined is important to grow and increase your productivity. It helps you develop a schedule and routine on a daily basis.
Photo Credit: pexels
Microsoft To do:
This app help enhance your productivity and balance your activities with To Do, it's an app that acts as a to-do list manager, cross-platform task organizer, and daily planner.
Photo Credit: pexels
Zapier:
This app helps streamline your tasks and processes by designing automated workflows tailored to your needs.
Photo Credit: pexels
Click here
Toggl track:
This software helps optimize your time utilization by offering time-tracking functionality and generating reports to assist in identifying and rectifying any weaknesses