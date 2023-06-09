3 courses after class 12 that can pay you very well and apps to clear them
Done class 12? Here are courses that you can opt for and the apps you can download to quickly clear them. They will ensure you get a good job.
CA:
Students who opted Commerce can become chartered accountants and earn really well. CAclubindia app can be really helpful while preparing for the exam.
Product manager:
The job role of product manager is to manage the products from development, positioning to pricing. One can earn a high salary by pursuing product management courses. To enhance product management skills, Digiperform app can be very helpful.
Digital Marketing : it focuses on Marketing products using Digital resources to enhance sales. Using Upraised and UpGrad apps can really upskill users and turn them into a pro.