3 iOS 17 features we would love to see at Apple WWDC 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels
Apple AR VR headset apart, one of the products that is creating the greatest interest is iOS 17. It will change the way everyone uses their iPhones! Will Apple oblige with a standout product at WWDC 2023?
Photo Credit: Pexels
Considering Apple is so secretive almost nothing is known about what is coming except from some leaks which are educated guesses at best and plain rumour-mongering at worst.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 is happening soon when all will be revealed.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
According to some analysts and leaks the iOS 17 features that are expected include Mood Tracker, Lock screen features, a journaling app, a lock screen update, a smart display mode, app sideloading, and Wallet app, AirPlay, and SharePlay apps.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
And what is on our iOS 17 wishlist that would change the way we use our iPhones? Just these 3 features:
Photo Credit: Apple
1. A battery widget: The inclusion of a feature to check the battery level of all devices on a single screen with a widget on the home screen.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
2. Notification mirroring: It is available on Android phones and it is time it came to iPhones. An option where notifications can be seen on all the devices would be very helpful.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
3. Emoji reactions: Apple has rolled out just a small selection of emojis. Android has an amazing amount of emojis that users can pick from. Time to change.