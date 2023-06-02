3 Tech degrees that can power your career, pay handsomely and apps that can help
This is the most sought profession in today's world. Engineers are a critical part of each and every industry today. In fact, no industry anywhere will be able to run without them.
Engineering
Engineers can get jobs in the Biomedical, aerospace, nuclear, petroleum and chemical industries.
With the spread of technology, demand for computer science professionals has skyrocketed.
Computer Science
Those with computer science degrees, can get very high paying jobs in the fields cybersecurity, web development and data science.
Maths is an indispensable part of every career, especially on that is involved with tech. With the advancements in technologies, mathematicians are needed to solve complex problems
Mathematics
Mathematicians are required in many fields including finance, data analysis and cryptography.
While doing any of the above, you must also look ahead and try to gain knowledge of other activities that can help you succeed when you do get a tech job.
For this, you must try out these 3 apps: Basecamp, TimeCamp and Weekdone. In effect, these apps will enhance your productivity.