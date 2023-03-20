32808-foot Asteroid strike on Earth killed all dinosaurs; here is a blow-by-blow account
NASA researchers have found that the giant asteroid’s impact into the shallow waters in Chicxulub, Gulf of Mexico, 65 million years ago, eventually caused the extinction of dinosaurs.
The Chicxulub asteroid was over 10 kilometres, or 32808-foot wide. Its velocity was 20 kilometers per second which is 45,000 miles per hour.(Pexels)
The asteroid hit the shallow ocean and penetrated the Earth's crust down to a depth of several kilometers, says NASA.
It formed a crater some 200 km in diameter. The collision was so violent it released an estimated 100 teratons of TNT, the equivalent of a billion nuclear bombs, says Penn State University.
However, an amalgam of additional disasters happened one after the other in the hours following the asteroid strike. This included:
In just a few minutes several hundred billion tons of CO2, SO2 and water vapor released by the vaporized rock were injected into the Earth atmosphere. (Pexels)
Thereafter, these rocks started falling from the sky.
Tsunamis inundated all shorelines across the Earth.(Unsplash)
Even the super-heated air turned a huge killer. Wildfires ignited forests as the super-heated air rushed across huge swathes of territory.
It also caused the fine dust to get suspended in the atmosphere that blocked sunlight, decreasing or even stopping photosynthesis causing deaths of plants. It even cooled the planet by 25 degrees C for decades.
The disaster was so big that it almost caused the extinction of all life on Earth. (Unsplash)
While the asteroid strike may have killed all the dinosaurs, it laid the foundation for the rise of smaller creatures, ultimately resulting in the rise of humans.(Pexels)