34% discount available on Motorola G62! Price crashes from Rs. 24999 to Rs. 1649
Known for its clean user experience courtesy its excellent software and a big battery, the Motorola G62 5G has just had it price cut on Flipkart. Check all the details here to know how to reduce the price by a huge margin through other offers.
Flipkart is offering a 34 percent discount on MOTOROLA G62 5G.
According to the Flipkart price listing the original price of MOTOROLA G62 5G is Rs. 24999.
but after the initial discount on Flipkart the Price of the smartphone reduced to Rs. 16499.
Not just initial discount but Flipkart also offers an exchange deal where you can get off up to Rs. 15350.
The exchange offer depends on the resale value of the old smartphone you will trade-in.
There are several banks offers too to help you further reduce the price of the smartphone.
The Flipkart bank offers 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.
The smartphone comes with 6.5-inch FHD+ Ultra-smooth display and refresh rate of 120 Hz.
Motorola 62 is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G processor and packs 8 GB of RAM.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The MOTO G62 features a 5000 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery.