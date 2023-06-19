34% discount! Samsung Galaxy S22 deal now live! Check low price now
If you are in the market for a new Samsung phone, then know that a number of offers have been rolled out on the Samsung Galaxy S22 on Flipkart.
Flipkart is offering a 34 percent discount on the Samsung Galaxy S22.
Samsung Galaxy S22 is originally priced at Rs. 75998. But now, it can be bought priced at Rs. 49490.
Flipkart is also offering several bank offers which can further reduce the price of the smartphone.
The Bank offers available on Flipkart include a flat Rs.1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transaction on orders priced between Rs.15,000 to Rs.39,999.
Another bank offer includes Rs. 3,000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transaction on orders priced between Rs.40,000 to Rs. 49,999.
The last one in the list of bank offers is flat Rs.4,000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders of Rs. 50,000 and above.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 features 4nm processor. The device also comes with a Pro-grade Camera that has Nightography that helps you click amazing pictures at night.
The Smartphone sports 3700 mAh battery that ensures uninterrupted functioning.
Samsung Galaxy S22 comes featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset